The Buckeye State tackles Tokyo

This summer, Team USA is stacked with proud Ohioans hoping to add a little gold to our scarlet and grey state.

Ohio has an impressive sports history filled with decorated Olympic athletes. Do the names Jesse Owens, Lebron James or Katie Smith ring any bells? Even Simone Biles, the Olympic gymnastics queen, has ties with the Buckeye State.

Finally, after a year-long delay, Olympians from all over Ohio flew across the globe to compete against the world’s best athletes in Tokyo and bring home the gold.

Jacob Wukie - Archery

Jacob Wukie from Fremont is a two-time Olympic archer. He first competed at the London 2012 Summer Olympics where his team won silver.

Delante Johnson – Boxing

Cleveland native Delante Johnson heads to Tokyo to compete in his first ever Olympics as a boxer for Team USA. Johnson has competed in the Elite World Championships twice, placing first in 2017 and second in 2019. He is the fourth straight boxer from Cleveland to represent Team USA.

Oshae Jones – Boxing

Oshae Jones, from Toledo, is the first female boxer from Ohio to represent USA Boxing in the Olympics. She placed first in the 2018 and 2019 Elite Women’s World Championships.

Duke Ragen – Boxing

The third Ohioan to represent Team USA in boxing this summer is Duke Ragen from Cincinnati. Ragen participated in the 2017 Elite World Championship, placing second behind teammate Delate Johnson.

Nick Bruce – Cycling

Cyclist Nick Bruce attended Hubbard High School and Youngstown State University. At the 2020 Olympics he will compete in BMX Freestyle. Bruce is best known for landing the first flair tailwhip to tailwhip back.

Carlin Isles – Rugby

Carline Isles from Massillon started his athletic career playing football and participating in track and field at Jackson High School. At Ashland University, he was an All-American in the 60-meter dash. After falling short of qualifying for the 2012 team in track and field, Isle instead made his Olympic debut on the USA Rugby team in Rio in 2016. Isles has become internationally known as the “fastest man in rugby.”

Rose Lavelle - Soccer

Midfielder Rose Lavelle from Cincinnati competes alongside her fellow 2019 World Cup Champions in her first Olympic appearance.

Zach Apple – Swimming

Zach Apple from Trenton competes in the 100-meter freestyle and 440-meter freestyle relay in his first Olympics. On Monday, Apple anchored the 4x100 freestyle relay to win gold, along with his teammates Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni and Bowe Becker.

Hunter Armstrong – Swimming

The Ohio State University student competes in his first Olympic games in the 100-meter backstroke.

Lee Kiefer – Fencing

Cleveland-born Lee Kiefer won USA’s first-ever gold medal in individual foil in Tokyo. She is a three-time Olympic athlete, but this is her first medal.

Reggie Jagers III – Track and Field

Cleveland-native and Kent State University graduate Reggie Jagers III will compete in the discus throw in Tokyo.

Adelaide Aquilla – Track and Field

OSU’s 2021 female athlete of the year Adelaide Aquilla participates in her first Olympics this summer, where she will compete in shot put.

Clayton Murphy - Track and Field

Clayton Murphy, Tri-Village Local School graduate from New Paris, won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. This summer, he will compete to bring home another medal in the 800-meter.

Katie Nageotte – Track and Field

Pole vaulter Katie Nageotte from Cleveland competes in her first-ever Olympics this summer.

Max Holt – Volleyball

Max Holt from Cincinnati won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He competes with the men’s volleyball team again as middle blocker in the 2020 games.

Don’t forget the countless Ohio-connected athletes competing for other countries such as synchronized swimmers Ruby Remati and Emily Armstrong, swimmer Zach Apple, runners Maggie Barrie and Eric Harrison Jr., gymnasts Misha Koudinov and Alex Yoder, fencer Diego Cervantes and soccer stars Nichelle Prince and Venessa Giles.

This long list of Ohio athletes exemplifies the excellence that our great state produces.

Ellie Roberto is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.