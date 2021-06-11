RECIPE | Alice in Wonderland-themed event comes to Cbus

Fall down the rabbit hole and into the wonderland in this new event heading to Columbus this fall.

“The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience,” presented by Beyond Cinema, Hidden Media Network and The Wizard’s Den, is heading to Columbus as a part of the event’s US tour at a secret location beginning Sept. 1 after its success in other locations such as Melbourne and Sydney.

The 90-minute, Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up event includes building your own cocktails and tasting a bite of the classic “Eat Me” cake. Event goers will be put in Alice’s shoes down the rabbit hole, solving riddles and challenges all while being watched by The Mad Hatter.

Shelley Allen, public relations for Hidden Media Network, says in an email that the event began in Australia locations in 2020 and is starting a US tour this year in cities such as Columbus, Denver and Pittsburgh.

Allen says “The Alice” will run for more than 12 weeks with sessions every Wednesday-Sunday each week. She says the location is labeled as “secret” to heighten the experience.

“All location details will be revealed before the event date, we feel like this adds to the element of fun & surprise,” Allen says.

To adhere to COVID-19 protocols, each session will be limited to 20 people, Allen says. The venue will be sanitized regularly and masks will be mandatory based on government regulations.

Tickets for “The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience” are $40 a person and available now on the Hidden Media Network’s website.

RJ HODGKINS

RECIPE

To prepare for your journey into wonderland, try your hand at this mystical “Drink Me”-themed cocktail. While it may not shrink you down to the size of a doormouse, it will leave you satisfied.

Ingredients:

Ice

1 cup simple syrup

1 cup lemon juice

1 cup vodka

2 oz. Midori

2 oz. blue curacao

Silver shimmer

Instructions:

In a large shaker, add ice, blue curacao, Midori, vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice and silver shimmer Shake until chilled Very slowly pour into glasses or bottles

Recipe and photo from www.ourwabisabilife.com

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com