Veteran businesses come together at VetOHIOExpo

Where can someone shop for a realtor, hot sauce and flowers all at once? The VetOHIOExpo. The event, organized by nonprofit BuyVet, will showcase a diverse range of businesses owned by or supportive of Veterans throughout central Ohio.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, BuyVet founder Regina Rembert experienced first-hand the negative impact on small business revenue with her company, Brightstar Consulting LLC. Rembert, who served 22 years in the U.S. Army, saw an opportunity to support and advocate for Veteran-owned businesses by creating BuyVet.

The VetOHIOExpo, the first event of its kind in Ohio, is designed to carry out that original BuyVet mission.

“This has not been done, actually, by Veterans for Veterans,” Rembert says. “Nothing like this has been done on this scale because this particular event is specifically designed to promote and showcase Veteran businesses, that’s what it’s all about.”

The VetOHIOExpo hopes to inspire guests to “think Veterans first” when they shop. The goal is for guests to embrace that at the event as they make purchases for their home, family or business. Attendees can shop from 40 Veteran-owned and Veteran-friendly businesses and organizations offering a variety of products and services.

“It’s going to be amazing to get all of those businesses together for mentorship and networking,” Rembert says. “I am really excited.”

The VetOHIOExpo has received tremendous support from the community. Members of the American Legion will be in attendance and Pickerington Mayor Lee Gray will speak at the event. Sponsors include Q-FM 96, Kemba Financial Credit Union and ViaQuest.

“(Veterans) sacrifice their lives, their time with their families, friends,” Rembert says. "I hope people will give the Veterans the respect that they deserve and come out to see what they do.”

The VetOHIOExpo will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW, Pickerington, Ohio.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $6 per person. The first 150 people to arrive will receive a free swag bag. To learn more about the event, visit www.vetohioexpo.com.

