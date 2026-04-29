Summer fun at Columbus Commons

Summer in downtown Columbus officially kicks off next week as food trucks roll back into Columbus Commons – and this year, there’s even more fun to look forward to.

A longtime staple, the Commons’ food truck programming is back for the season (May 5-Sept. 30) with weekly favorites such as Taco Tuesdays, Breakfast at the Commons on Wednesday mornings and the ever-popular Food Truck Food Court on Thursdays. Attendees can expect a rotating lineup of local trucks and live music throughout the summer, while also enjoying Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Tortilla Street Food and free carousel rides offered daily.

New this year, Thursdays also bring an exciting addition: a Downtown Columbus Farmers Market featuring fresh produce and local goods, popping up alongside the food trucks.

For families, the Commons for Kids series (June 5-Aug.14) returns on Fridays with crafts, games, giant inflatables and hands-on activities, while Free Play days and a full lineup of Family Movie Nights keep the calendar packed.

Beyond daytime programming, the Commons continues to serve as one of the city’s go-to summer stages, hosting free concerts, outdoor films and special events throughout the season. With more than 200 events planned, there’s something for everyone at the Commons this summer. Check out more events below.

Recurring Events

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Expand Columbus Commons Local + Live Concerts

Kickball facilitated by Go Kickball!

April-October

Mondays and Tuesdays, 5:45-8 p.m.

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Free Play

May 5-Sept. 19

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

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Free Fitness Classes facilitated by Quality Wellness & RawYoga614

May 5-Sept. 30

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

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Local + Live Concert Series

6 p.m. unless noted otherwise

Fri., May 22: The Navigators, a charity concert benefiting Families Flourish

Sun., May 24: Shadowbox Live presents Women of Rock

Sat., June 6, 1 p.m.: JoyFest, featuring Honey and Blue, Blucone and Lungu Vybz

Thurs., Aug. 27: Back to School Night, featuring live music performances by the students of the Fort Hayes Music Program and Joey Aich

Fri., Sept. 4: The Dead Revival Band with the Groove Brothers Band: A Celebration of The Allman Brothers, including custom projections by local digital arts collective, ReMix

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Black Flix & Chill Movie Nights

7 p.m.

July 23, Aug. 29, Sept. 11

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Expand Columbus Commons Movies

Sunset Movie Series

Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: Wicked for Good

Oct. 8: Ghostbusters

Oct. 15: Beetlejuice

Oct. 22: The Craft

Oct. 29: The Sixth Sense

Special Events

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Expand Greater Columbus Sports Commission Cap City Marathon

OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon Finish-Line Party & Post-Race

Sat., April 25

8 a.m.

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Empower Walk + 5K Run

Sat., May 9

9 a.m.

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Concert for Humanity

Thurs., May 14

7:30 pm

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Expand Columbus Commons Concert for Humanity

Girls on the Run Central Ohio Spring 5K

Sun., May 17

8 a.m.

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Family Fun Day

Sat., May 23

Noon-4 p.m.

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SUMMER614 Concert

Sat., May 30

4 p.m.

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JoyFest

Sat., June 6

1-8 p.m.

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Expand Columbus Commons Family Fun Day

Nationwide Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops

June 13: Ledisi

June 20: Wyclef Jean

June 27: Windborne's The Music of Tom Petty

July 11: Guster

July 18: LeAnn Rimes

July 25: The Alan Parsons Live Project

July 31-Aug. 1: OSU Marching Band

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Columbus Crew Soccer Celebration

Fri., June 19

Festivities begin: 1 p.m.

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

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Expand Columbus Symphony Picnic with the Pops

America 250-Ohio Signature Homecoming & Picnic

Sat., July 4

6 p.m.

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614 Funk Fest Concert

Sat., Aug.8

4 p.m.

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Common Ground Concert

Sat., Aug. 15

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers

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Expand Columbus Commons Harvest Fair

Gay Softball World Series Event Opener

Mon., Aug. 31

4 p.m.

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Harvest Fair

Sat., Sept. 12

Noon-4 p.m.

Other New Initiatives

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Heartscape by Mark Riegelman

A new and colorful 12-foot public art installation, Heartscape, will welcome visitors to Columbus Commons at the High Street entrance. The artwork is expected to be installed this summer.

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Downtown Columbus Pickleball Courts

Eight new pickleball courts will open on The Peninsula for free play. Located at Belle Street and Chapel Street, the courts will open this summer, with programming to be announced at a later date.

Click here for more information, or find more Downtown Columbus events here.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.