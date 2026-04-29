Summer fun at Columbus Commons

Summer in downtown Columbus officially kicks off next week as food trucks roll back into Columbus Commons – and this year, there’s even more fun to look forward to.
A longtime staple, the Commons’ food truck programming is back for the season (May 5-Sept. 30) with weekly favorites such as Taco Tuesdays, Breakfast at the Commons on Wednesday mornings and the ever-popular Food Truck Food Court on Thursdays. Attendees can expect a rotating lineup of local trucks and live music throughout the summer, while also enjoying Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Tortilla Street Food and free carousel rides offered daily.
New this year, Thursdays also bring an exciting addition: a Downtown Columbus Farmers Market featuring fresh produce and local goods, popping up alongside the food trucks.
For families, the Commons for Kids series (June 5-Aug.14) returns on Fridays with crafts, games, giant inflatables and hands-on activities, while Free Play days and a full lineup of Family Movie Nights keep the calendar packed.
Beyond daytime programming, the Commons continues to serve as one of the city’s go-to summer stages, hosting free concerts, outdoor films and special events throughout the season. With more than 200 events planned, there’s something for everyone at the Commons this summer. Check out more events below.
Recurring Events
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Columbus Commons
Local + Live Concerts
Kickball facilitated by Go Kickball!
April-October
Mondays and Tuesdays, 5:45-8 p.m.
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Free Play
May 5-Sept. 19
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
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Free Fitness Classes facilitated by Quality Wellness & RawYoga614
May 5-Sept. 30
Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
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Local + Live Concert Series
6 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Fri., May 22: The Navigators, a charity concert benefiting Families Flourish
Sun., May 24: Shadowbox Live presents Women of Rock
Sat., June 6, 1 p.m.: JoyFest, featuring Honey and Blue, Blucone and Lungu Vybz
Thurs., Aug. 27: Back to School Night, featuring live music performances by the students of the Fort Hayes Music Program and Joey Aich
Fri., Sept. 4: The Dead Revival Band with the Groove Brothers Band: A Celebration of The Allman Brothers, including custom projections by local digital arts collective, ReMix
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Black Flix & Chill Movie Nights
7 p.m.
July 23, Aug. 29, Sept. 11
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Columbus Commons
Movies
Sunset Movie Series
Thursdays, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: Wicked for Good
Oct. 8: Ghostbusters
Oct. 15: Beetlejuice
Oct. 22: The Craft
Oct. 29: The Sixth Sense
Special Events
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Greater Columbus Sports Commission
Cap City Marathon
OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon Finish-Line Party & Post-Race
Sat., April 25
8 a.m.
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Empower Walk + 5K Run
Sat., May 9
9 a.m.
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Concert for Humanity
Thurs., May 14
7:30 pm
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Columbus Commons
Concert for Humanity
Girls on the Run Central Ohio Spring 5K
Sun., May 17
8 a.m.
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Family Fun Day
Sat., May 23
Noon-4 p.m.
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SUMMER614 Concert
Sat., May 30
4 p.m.
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JoyFest
Sat., June 6
1-8 p.m.
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Columbus Commons
Family Fun Day
Nationwide Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops
June 13: Ledisi
June 20: Wyclef Jean
June 27: Windborne's The Music of Tom Petty
July 11: Guster
July 18: LeAnn Rimes
July 25: The Alan Parsons Live Project
July 31-Aug. 1: OSU Marching Band
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Columbus Crew Soccer Celebration
Fri., June 19
Festivities begin: 1 p.m.
Kickoff: 3 p.m.
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Columbus Symphony
Picnic with the Pops
America 250-Ohio Signature Homecoming & Picnic
Sat., July 4
6 p.m.
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614 Funk Fest Concert
Sat., Aug.8
4 p.m.
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Common Ground Concert
Sat., Aug. 15
Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers
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Columbus Commons
Harvest Fair
Gay Softball World Series Event Opener
Mon., Aug. 31
4 p.m.
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Harvest Fair
Sat., Sept. 12
Noon-4 p.m.
Other New Initiatives
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Heartscape by Mark Riegelman
Magnific/ArthurHidden
A new and colorful 12-foot public art installation, Heartscape, will welcome visitors to Columbus Commons at the High Street entrance. The artwork is expected to be installed this summer.
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Downtown Columbus Pickleball Courts
Eight new pickleball courts will open on The Peninsula for free play. Located at Belle Street and Chapel Street, the courts will open this summer, with programming to be announced at a later date.
Click here for more information, or find more Downtown Columbus events here.
Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.