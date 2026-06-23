Summer at the Conservatory

The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is buzzing with fun this summer, featuring a full lineup of seasonal events and vibrant exhibitions. From garden strolls to community celebrations, there’s always something blooming around the corner – check out a list of events and displays below.

Events

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Story Time

Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory

1777 E. Broad St.

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Gather in the Learning Pavillion at the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden and enjoy enchanting stories that bring nature to life – included with general admission.

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Apiary Gatherings

Every other Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory

1777 E. Broad St.

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Held bi-weekly at the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Community Garden Campus, this collaborative program with members of the Central Ohio Beekeepers Association let’s you experience beekeeping first hand. Watch from outside the hive or jump in yourself – proper attire required.

Farmers Market

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Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

The Wells Barn

1851 E. Broad St.

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Every Wednesday, June-September, the Franklin Park Conservatory hosts its Farmers Market. Shop for local produce, baked goods, specialty foods, handmade items and health and beauty products from a variety of vendors. New this year, stop at the information booth to pick up a Frequent Shopper Card. If you collect ten punches throughout the season, you will get the chance to win two tickets to a Special Engagement at the Conservatory.

The Flutter Run

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Sat., June 27, 7-11 a.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory

1777 E. Broad St.

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Run, flutter or walk during the Franklin Park Conservatory’s third annual 5K. This race raises funds to support the Conservatory’s mission and programs such as the farmers market, nature school and outreach programs. Register for the 5K Run/Walk, Caterpillar Crawl Kids Run or to be a spectator online.

Community Days

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Sun., July 5 and Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory

1777 E. Broad St.

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On the first Sunday of every month, residents of Columbus and Franklin County can receive free general admission at the Conservatory. In July, the Community Day theme is Yoga in the Garden. In August, the theme is Plant the Power Vegfest. Make sure to bring proper identification for free entry.

Biome Bonanza

Sat., July 11 and Aug. 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory

1777 E. Broad St.

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This summer, the Conservatory is highlighting special features of each of its unique biomes. July’s event, Biome Bonanza: Desert Heat & Cool Art, teaches attendees about glassmaking and the plants that grow in the desert biome. The Biome Bonanza: Koibito of the Water Garden event in August teaches about Koi fish, pond building, rainwater harvest and more.

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2026 Cocktails at the Conservatory – Summer of Sangria

Fri., July 17 and Aug. 6, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory

1777 E. Broad St.

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Sample a variety of sangrias from local vendors as you wander the gardens and socialize with friends. In addition, there will be music, food and prizes, to be announced. Registration is required.

Member Walk

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Wed., July 22 and Aug. 20, 6-7 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory

1777 E. Broad St.

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Each month, the Conservatory offers a special members-only, after-hours guided tour. July’s tour showcases the Conservatory biomes and botanical gardens, and August’s tour showcases the Wells Barn and community garden campus. Members must be logged in online to register.

2026 ProMusica Summer Series

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Thurs.-Fri., Aug. 13 and 14, 8-9 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory

1777 E. Broad St.

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Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to these two free concerts with the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra at the Grand Mallway. Thursday’s show, “A Classical Evening,” features Nadine Hur playing the flute. Friday’s show entitled “A Little Night Music” features Justin Kohan on the trumpet. No registration is required, but be sure to arrive early enough to set up your spot.

Along with these events, the Conservatory offers a wide range of fine arts and crafts, gardening and environmental, and culinary arts classes throughout the summer. To find additional classes, learn more or register for select events, visit www.fpconservatory.org.

Exhibitions

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NEW

David Rogers: Big Bugs

June 6-Sept. 20

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This traveling exhibition brings the hidden world of insects to life with American artist David Rogers’ large-scale bug sculptures, made from reclaimed wood and natural materials.

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Blooms & Butterflies

Open through July 5

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Admire exotic butterflies up close inside the Pacific Island Water Garden, or watch them emerge from their chrysalises in the Metamorphosis Lab. You can also color and “release” your own unique butterfly into a digital version of the Water Garden through the Color, Fly, Butterfly exhibition in The Cardinal Health Gallery, open through Aug. 23.

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The Paul Busse Garden Railway

Open through Jan. 3

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Hop aboard and check out nine G scale model trains as they travel through 51 themed botanical models – making their way from Fairytale Land to Wild West Town and beyond.

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Through the Vines: A Seasonal Journey

Open through Jan. 3

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Explore this instillation by Applied Imagination as it guides you through the lights, sights and sounds of the four seasons via curated vine arches.

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.