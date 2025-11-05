Students on the Scene

Expand Tolles Career and Technical Center (L to R): Logan Faulkner, Dylan Shields, Seth French and Luke Self

On their way to Tolles Career and Technical Center, Hilliard Bradley High School seniors Seth French, Dylan Shields and Luke Self, along with their friend Logan Faulkner, were confronted by an unexpected sight just off Interstate 70: a torn guardrail and a semi-truck in a ditch.

Seeing no first responders, the students pulled over. Bystanders informed them 911 had been called but also told them the driver was in bad shape.

As emergency students in training, the group knew they had to act and immediately ran down to the truck.

“It almost felt like an unreal situation. At first, we were like, ‘All right, there’s no one really here that could really help them,’” says Shields, who is a Firefighter/EMS Level 2 student along with French. “So, we wanted to be those people that could really help and get into that situation and make sure that (the driver) could have the best possible outcome in the given situation.”

Right place, right time

Faulkner (left) practices taking vitals on a fellow student.

As the students rushed to the driver’s aid, Self, a Criminal Justice Level 2 student who also works as a lifeguard, retrieved his emergency pack from his car in case they needed to perform CPR.

“I was definitely nervous, but I told myself, ‘I don’t really have time to be nervous.’ I just have to do the best I can,” Shields says, recalling that he used box breathing, a special technique he learned in class, to stay calm.

Meanwhile, French and Shields alongside Faulkner, a senior EMT student, surveyed the scene and assessed the driver, who fortunately was breathing, though he had sustained a significant facial laceration.

French says they stayed with the driver until emergency personnel arrived and even assisted in getting the driver into the medic vehicle and cleaning up equipment.

Though unexpected, the students say their action-packed 15 minutes on scene was eye-opening and offered valuable lessons.

“I was kind of excited to be able to experience that, even though something bad happened,” Self says. “But it was good for my future career that I somewhat get a grasp of what’s going on.”

Putting training to the test

French and Shields practice getting their gear on.

Tolles firefighting and EMS instructor Scott Hockenbery says students aren’t usually exposed to real-world situations until their ride-alongs, as part of their certification process.

However, he recalls other instances when students have had to take action and emphasizes the value of teaching them basic lifesaving skills, such as CPR, early on.

“The students are out there, they’re wearing shirts that identify them as possible public safety personnel,” Hockenbery says. “So, in those situations, students have been looked to, and we’ve had students in the past perform emergency actions.”

He says he’s proud of the students for doing what they were trained to do and notes that almost immediately after the incident, the firefighter in charge of the scene contacted him.

“He said that they did a tremendous job, and that the students gave him what we refer to as a ‘size-up,’” Hockenbery says. “So, they gave him a summary of everything that they knew about, and he was able to take that information and move forward and utilize it to help with patient care.”

Future first responders

Self practices in the classroom.

Each student has their own reason for choosing their respective program, whether it’s inspiration from a TV show, a lifelong dream or just looking for an interesting job.

“I chose firefighting because it’s a job where I can help people, and it was a job that I could actually see myself having fun with and not just a boring, nine-to-five job,” French says.

Reflecting on the accident, the students collectively feel grateful for being able to offer help where it was needed.

“I feel pretty accomplished that we were there to help just the right place at the right time, that we really made a difference in a possible outcome,” Shields says.

As their senior year progresses, the students are excited to continue their training.

“I’m looking forward to being able to ride along with other fire departments and really getting hands-on with it,” French says. “My favorite part about (the program) has just been the entire class, being able to sit down with our friends and all do what we’ve all wanted to do for a long time.”

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.