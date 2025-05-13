STOMP ‘brings the beats’ to Palace Theatre May 16-18

× Expand STOMP - Broadway in Columbus

Tickets can be bought on Broadway Columbus’ website, via phone at 614-469-0939 or at CAPA’s Ticket Center, 39 E. State Street.

A percussion show – without a set of drums in sight – CAPA and Broadway in Columbus present STOMP. Columbus patrons will enjoy an evening filled with brooms, bins, barrels, and most importantly, beats.

Performing at the Palace Theatre from May 16 to 18, the 1 hour and 45-minute-long production showcases a 12-person cast, hip-hop routines and a wide array of unexpected props including matchboxes, wooden poles and garbage cans.

Created in 1991 by British entertainers, Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicolas, the idea behind STOMP’s performance percussion began in the 80s, when Cresswell and McNicolas were members of Pookiesnackenburger, a street band in Brighton, England.

Unable to carry a drum kit for the band’s performances, Cresswell expanded his percussion set to include lamp posts, bikes, boxes, and any other unconventional percussion instruments in his vicinity. This became the foundation for STOMP.

After ten years of development, the show premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1991 and continued on to a 29-year run on Broadway.

STOMP has also performed during the 68th Academy Awards and The London 2012 Olympic Summer Games.

“Rhythm as language” remains the core of STOMP. However, the show has adapted to complement contemporary hip-hop trends and performers’ individual styles. The Columbus show is no exception and adds two new routines into the production. Paint cans, tractor tire inner tubes and other new props will be featured in the dances.

The show continues to be a celebration of the seemingly mundane as it shuffles through its North American tour.

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.