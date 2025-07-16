Step Right Up: The Ohio State Fair Is Back

The Ohio State Fair celebrates its 170th fair and 175th anniversary from July 23-Aug. 3 at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds. With a total revenue of more than $11 million in 2024, it’s safe to say that the Ohio State Fair is primed for a successful 2025.

During the 12 days of the fair, guests can expect a wide variety of food vendors, entertainment options and to revisit familiar favorites like the famous butter cow showcase.

New food options will debut at the fair such as deep-fried tacos, jalapeño popper pizza and even ghost pepper fudge. There will be 20 different snacks served on a stick, so that no matter what interests your tastebuds, you can get the full fair food experience.

Interested in animal life? The Barnyard, a new shaded area, will house the pig race and the free petting zoo featuring some new furry friends: kangaroos! Classic crowd-pleasers such as the animal delivery room and annual livestock competitions will also be featured.

Additionally, new events such as a chainsaw carving demonstration, a free circus, axe throwing and a slingshot ride will make their debut at the fair this year.

The iconic butter cow showcase will return to the Dairy Products Building which turns 100 years old this year. The butter cow and calf are a staple of the fair, showcasing more than 500 hours of dedicated craftsmanship from sculptors as well as highlighting the hard work of Ohio’s dairy cows.

Last year’s butter cow display honored athletic achievements and featured sculptures of a track and field para-athlete, a gymnast on the balance beam, a cyclist and a high-jumper.

Since its introduction in 1853, entertainment has become one of the central attractions to the fair. This year, the Main Street Stage will feature a variety of live performances from music artists to hypnosis and magic.

The ticketed concert and event series will feature artists such as Kidz Bop, AJR and T-Pain among others. Concert tickets that are bought before arriving at the fair will include fair admission and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Free entertainment is also available at the WCOL Celeste Center.

These events only scratch the surface of what the 12-day fair has to offer. Visit www.ohiostatefair.com for more information.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com