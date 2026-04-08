Spring and summer races in Columbus

With spring here and summer around the corner, Columbus is ready to run. From iconic citywide races to themed fun runs, the city’s spring and summer calendar is packed with opportunities to hit the pavement – and with a race for every pace, anyone can join in on the excitement. Here’s a list of a few local races to get you started.

Spring

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× Expand MS3 Sports

Ohio State 4 Miler

April 12 | 10 a.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

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DoNot Stop Half Marathon, 5K, 10K

April 12 | 8 a.m.

Smith Farm Park, 3285 Watkins Rd.

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OhioHealth Capital City Half, Quarter Marathon & Columbus Promise 5K

April 25 | 8 a.m.

Downtown Columbus

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McConnell 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk

May 9 | 8:30 a.m.

McConnell Heart Health Center, 3773 Olentangy River Rd.

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Mom Day 5K, 10K + Kiddo Dash

May 10 | 9 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

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Hometown Half Marathon, 5K & 10K

May 10 | 7 a.m.

Smith Farm Park, 3285 Watkins Rd.

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Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk – Westerville

May 17 | 9 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

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Columbus Pet Run & Walk 10K, 5K, 1 Mile

May 23 | 9:15 a.m.

Columbus Whetstone High School, 4405 Scenic Dr.

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Field of Heroes 5K

May 24 | 8 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

Check out other races in Westerville here.

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FORE! Miler

May 28 | 7 p.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.

Summer

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× Expand Columbus 10K

Run for Beer – Parsons North Brewing

June 6 | 11 a.m.

Parsons North Brewing Company, 685 Parsons Ave.

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Columbus 10K

June 7 | 8 a.m.

North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St.

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Juneteenth Walk and Run

June 13 | 8 a.m.

Shepard Branch Library, 850 N Nelson Rd.

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Sunset Mile

June 19 | 7 p.m.

Otterbein University Memorial Stadium, 135 Center St.

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Columbus Donut Run and Walk

June 20 | 9 a.m.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park, 400 W Whittier St.

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9.71K The Race

June 20 | 9 a.m.

Otterbein University, 180 Center St.

Fourth of July

Dash for Donation

July 11 | 8 a.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

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Run Wild 5K

July 12 | 8 a.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

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Dublin Irish Festival 5K and Kids Dash

July 30 | 7 p.m.

Historic Dublin, 27 S. High St.

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She Runs Columbus 5K & 15K

Aug. 16 | 8 a.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

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OhioHealth Grandview Yard Half & Quarter Marathon, 5K

Aug. 23 | 7 a.m.

Grandview Yard, 850 First Ave.

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Nocterra Quitter’s Run

Aug. 23 | 7 a.m.

Nocterra Brewing Company, 41 Depot St.

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Summer Sizzler

Aug. 23 | 7 a.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

To discover more races in the Columbus area, check out these websites:

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenecolumbus.com.