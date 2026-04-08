Spring and summer races in Columbus

With spring here and summer around the corner, Columbus is ready to run. From iconic citywide races to themed fun runs, the city’s spring and summer calendar is packed with opportunities to hit the pavement – and with a race for every pace, anyone can join in on the excitement. Here’s a list of a few local races to get you started.
Spring
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MS3 Sports
April 12 | 10 a.m.
Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.
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DoNot Stop Half Marathon, 5K, 10K
April 12 | 8 a.m.
Smith Farm Park, 3285 Watkins Rd.
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OhioHealth Capital City Half, Quarter Marathon & Columbus Promise 5K
April 25 | 8 a.m.
Downtown Columbus
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McConnell 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk
May 9 | 8:30 a.m.
McConnell Heart Health Center, 3773 Olentangy River Rd.
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May 10 | 9 a.m.
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
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Hometown Half Marathon, 5K & 10K
May 10 | 7 a.m.
Smith Farm Park, 3285 Watkins Rd.
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Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk – Westerville
May 17 | 9 a.m.
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
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Columbus Pet Run & Walk 10K, 5K, 1 Mile
May 23 | 9:15 a.m.
Columbus Whetstone High School, 4405 Scenic Dr.
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May 24 | 8 a.m.
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
Check out other races in Westerville here.
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May 28 | 7 p.m.
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.
Summer
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Columbus 10K
Run for Beer – Parsons North Brewing
June 6 | 11 a.m.
Parsons North Brewing Company, 685 Parsons Ave.
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June 7 | 8 a.m.
North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St.
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June 13 | 8 a.m.
Shepard Branch Library, 850 N Nelson Rd.
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June 19 | 7 p.m.
Otterbein University Memorial Stadium, 135 Center St.
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June 20 | 9 a.m.
Scioto Audubon Metro Park, 400 W Whittier St.
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June 20 | 9 a.m.
Otterbein University, 180 Center St.
Fourth of July
- Westerville Independence Day 5K Run/Walk – 7: 30 a.m.
- Grove City Firecracker 5K – 7:40 a.m.
- Old Glory 5K – 7:55 a.m.
- Hilltop U.S.A. 5K – 8 a.m.
- Freedom 5K – 8 a.m.
- John Barr 5K – 8 a.m.
- Patriot 5K – 9 a.m.
July 11 | 8 a.m.
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.
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July 12 | 8 a.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
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Dublin Irish Festival 5K and Kids Dash
July 30 | 7 p.m.
Historic Dublin, 27 S. High St.
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Aug. 16 | 8 a.m.
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.
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OhioHealth Grandview Yard Half & Quarter Marathon, 5K
Aug. 23 | 7 a.m.
Grandview Yard, 850 First Ave.
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Aug. 23 | 7 a.m.
Nocterra Brewing Company, 41 Depot St.
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Aug. 23 | 7 a.m.
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.
To discover more races in the Columbus area, check out these websites:
- www.runsignup.com/races
- www.runcolumbusraceseries.com
- www.fleetfeet.com/s/columbus
- www.runningintheusa.com/race/list/oh/upcoming
Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenecolumbus.com.