Sports | Crew travel for first matchup with Austin FC

Consider filling your weekend with these sporting events.

June 24-June 27

Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul

7:05 p.m., Thursday-Friday

2:05 p.m., Sunday

www.milb.com/columbus

Watch the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians at Huntington Park. Enjoy promotions such as Thirsty Thursday and Party-At-the-Park.

Courtesy of Daniel Herlensky

June 27

Columbus Crew at Austin FC

8 p.m.

www.columbuscrew.com

The Columbus Crew travels down to Texas, to play against Austin FC, owned by former Crew owner Anthony Precourt, who attempted to relocate the team to the Texas city in 2018.

The inaugural match between the two teams will be nationally broadcasted at 8 p.m. on FS1.

Brandon Klein is a senior editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.