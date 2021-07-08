Sports | Westerville hosts inaugural basketball qualifier

July 8 – July 11

Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians

7:05 p.m., Thursday-Saturday

2:05 p.m., Sunday

www/milb.com/columbus

The Triple-A affiliate Columbus Clippers take on the Indianapolis Indians at Huntington Park in Indianapolis. Listen live at www.clippersbaseball.com or on AM 920 WMNI radio.

July 9

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m., Friday

www.columbuscrew.com

The Columbus Crew will face Ohio rival FC Cincinnati at West End Stadium in Cincinnati. Watch the game on Bally Sports Ohio or 97.1 FM The Fan.

July 10

2021 Red Bull 3X Qualifiers

8:30 a.m., Saturday (Women’s Division)

10:30 a.m., Saturday (Men’s Division)

www.redbull.com

Red Bull 3X and USA Basketball are beginning their quest to find players for the Basketball 3x3 National Team with tournaments all over the country. This weekend, the tournament will be held at the Rike Center at Otterbein University.

Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.