Events | Gallery Hop, Doo Dah Parade and more

July 1

BAM Thursdays

5-9 p.m., Thursday

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Bar, Art and Music takes place every Thursday at CMOA. Experience Columbus-raised artist Hakim Callwood and DJ Quincy Alexander this Thursday. No reservation or ticket needed.

July 2

Nature Trail Concerts

10-11 a.m., Friday

Rose Run Park, 200 Market St.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Pair playtime with a live orchestra. The New Albany Symphony will perform in the Natural Trail Play Area in the western portion of Rose Run Park.

July 2

Color of Summer

7:00 p.m.– midnight

The Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

www.firstfridaysbacktolife.eventbrite.com

Explore the collections at Columbus Museum of Art in an interactive experience that spans the entire museum and garden. Firsts Fridays Color of Summer is one of the largest African American arts driven experiences in Ohio. Guests will also be treated live bands, art, fashion and food. Tickets are $50.

July 2-July 9

Tanabata Festival

Dublin Arts council, 7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

In collaboration with the Japan-America Society of Central Ohio (JASCO), Dublin Art council will celebrate Tanabata, the “star festival,” with festival-related activities and art projects located in its ARTboxes throughout Dublin.

Tanabata is a Japanese festival that takes place on the seventh day of the seventh month. According to legend, it celebrates the day when the two stars Altair and Vega meet. A popular custom is to write wishes on paper and hang on a bamboo tree.

July 3

Short North Gallery Hop

4-10 p.m., Saturday

Short North Arts District, High Street

www.shortnorth.org

Watch musicians and dance groups perform while discovering Ohio-based and international artists in galleries and non-tradition art venues around the Short North Arts District.

July 4

Doo Dah Parade

11 a.m., Sunday

www.doodahparade.com

Celebrate free speech and satire by marching in the Doo Dah parade. After, indulge in free live music and food vendors at the block party. The parade line up starts at noon on Park Street and begins at 1 p.m.

July 4

Central Ohio Symphony July 4th Concert

7:30 p.m., Sunday

Ohio Wesleyan Phillips Glen Lawn, 61 Sandusky St.

www.centralohiosymphony.org

Celebrate Independence Day with music from the Central Ohio Symphony and free fireworks. Lawn seating is free. Chair seats can be reserved online for $10.

Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.