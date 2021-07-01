Sports | Crew play first match in new stadium

July 1 – July 4

Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens

7:05 p.m., Thursday-Sunday

www/milb.com/columbus

Listen to the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians take on the Toledo Mud Hens live at www.clippersbaseball.com or on AM 920 WMNI radio.

July 1 - July 11

Wimbledon

6 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Friday

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday

www.wimbledon.com

Wimbledon, which started earlier this week, is back on after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Matches can be viewed on ESPN or ESPN2 or streamed on ESPN3 and ESPN+. See the full schedule online.

July 3

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution

5 p.m., Saturday

www.columbuscrew.com

The Columbus Crew will take on New England Revolution at Lower.com Field, the first-ever match played in Columbus’s new stadium.

The match can be watched on ESPN or listened to on 97.1 FM The Fan.

