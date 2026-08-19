Soaking up the last of summer

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still plenty of time to make the most of it around Columbus. From one more dip in the community pool and one final stroll through your local farmers’ market, to late-summer festivals, outdoor concerts and sweet treats, the season still has plenty to offer before fall officially arrives. Here’s a few ways to soak up the final weeks of summer in Columbus and beyond.

Make a splash 🌊

Before you pack the swimsuits away for the season, squeeze in one more pool day.

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Columbus Parks and Recreation Aquatic Facilities

Dodge Pool, Driving Park Pool, Glenwood Pool and Tuttle Pool are still open for the season, weekends only. Make sure to check the Recreation Department’s website for status updates. The following spraygrounds and fountains also remain open on weekends: Barnett, Blackburn, Linden, Scioto Southland and Dorrian Green Fountain.

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Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

Open through Labor Day

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Upper Arlington Aquatics

Open swim at Tremont Pool remains open through Sept. 6. The pool will be be open noon-6 p.m. on Labor Day before closing for the season.

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Highland Parks Aquatic Center – Westerville 🐶

This aquatic center and pool – complete with slides, spray playgrounds, a lazy river, zero-entry toddler pool and more – is open through Labor Day. Bring your furry friend along on Sept. 12 for Doggie Paddle day.

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Dublin Aquatics 🐶

While Dublin Community Pool South closes Aug. 19, finishing off the season with the Pooch Pond event Aug. 20, pool pass holders can still enjoy North Pool through Labor Day.

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Gahanna Swimming Pools 🐶

Hunters Ridge Pool remains open through Labor Day, while Gahanna Pool Splash Pad closes for the season Sept. 30. The annual Doggy Dip will take place Sept. 10 at Hunters Ridge Pool.

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Plain Township Aquatic Center – New Albany

Open weekends only through Labor Day

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Big Splash Family Aquatics Center – Grove City

Open through Labor Day

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Pickerington Community Pool

Open through Labor Day

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Shop the season 🧺

There’s still time to stock up on the best of summer’s produce, baked goods, flowers and more at local farmers’ markets. Earning first, second and third place, respectively, in our 2026 Best of the ‘Bus Best Farmers’ Market category, these markets are sure to fill your basket.

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1. Worthington Farmers Market

Outdoor Market: Saturdays through October

Indoor Market: Saturdays, November-April

Old Worthington Historic District, Worthington

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2. Dublin Market at Bridge Park

Saturdays through Sept. 26

Bridge Park, Dublin

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3. Clintonville Farmers Market

Saturdays through Nov. 21

3535 N. High St., Columbus

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Check out more local farmers’ markets here.

Don’t forget the fests 🎉

Festival season isn’t over quite yet – from cultural celebrations to live music and plenty of good food, there’s still several big events worth adding to your late-summer calendar.

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The Great Bourbon Affair

Aug. 22

The Historic Trolley District, Columbus

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¡Festival Latino!

Aug. 22-23

Columbus Commons and Ohio Theatre, Downtown Columbus

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Columbus Comedy Festival

Aug. 27-30

Varying locations

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CBUS Soul Fest®

Sept. 4-5

Bicentennial Park, Columbus

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Columbus Greek Festival

Sept. 4-7

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Columbus

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Obetz Zucchini Fest

Sept. 4-7

Fortress Obetz, Obetz

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Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival

Sept. 7

Northam Park, Upper Arlington

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Arts in the Alley

Sept. 18-20

Town Center Park, Grove City

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Catch one more concert 🎶

There’s nothing better than a summer evening spent outdoors, listening to live music. Take these last few chances to enjoy what’s left of the season’s soundtrack.

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Wednesday Live Music Series – Understory

Wednesdays through Oct. 28

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Groove is at The Yard – Easton Town Center

Thursdays through Sept. 24

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The Little Grand Live Music Series

Saturdays through Sept. 26

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Westerville Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Sundays, Aug. 23 and 30

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Hilliard Arts Council Summer Concert Series

Aug. 23, 30 and Sept. 5-6

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Columbus Commons

Local and Live Concert Series: Aug. 27 and Sept. 4, 6

Indigo Girls with special guest Linda Perry: Sept. 16

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Sundays at Scioto – Dublin

Sundays, Sept. 14-Oct. 4

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Scioto Mile Summer Concert Series

Fridays, Sept. 18, 25

Savor summer 🍦

Summer can’t come to an end without one more patio dinner – and dinner can’t come to an end without a sweet treat. Luckily, our Best of the ‘Bus voters know exactly where to go.

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Best Outdoor Patios

1. Lindey’s Restaurant & Bar

2. Land-Grant Brewing Company

3. Barcelona Restaurant and Bar

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Best Ice Cream

1. Graeter’s Ice Cream

2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

3. Johnson’s Real Ice Cream

Get outside ☀️

Lastly, don’t forget to take advantage of the sunshine before autumn settles in. Whether you’re looking to hike and bike, or spend an afternoon on the water or strolling through a public garden, Columbus offers many ways to enjoy the outdoors.

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Best of the ‘Bus picks

Explore the last blooms of the season at our Best of the ‘Bus Best Public Garden pick, Inniswood Metro Gardens – or take one last summer trip to one of our Best Weekend Getaway options:

1. Hocking Hills

2. Nemacolin Resort

3. Kelleys Island.

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Biking and hiking

Columbus has an extensive network of multi-use trails.

Bikers: Hit local favorites such as Olentangy Trail, Alum Creek Trail or Scioto Trail one more time – though the greenways are just as scenic during the fall.

Hikers: Check out some of these Metro Parks for summer scenery: Highbanks, Battelle Darby Creek, Alum Creek, Quarry Trails, Blendon Woods or Blacklick Woods.

For a complete list of hiking and biking options, visit www.metroparks.net.

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On the water

Grab a kayak, canoe or paddleboard and make the most of Columbus’ waterways while the weather is still warm. A few nearby rental options include:

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.