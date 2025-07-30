Sláinte Safely

Expand Dublin Irish Festival

The City of Dublin has partnered with Central Ohio Safe Ride to offer $10 off Lyft rides to and from the Dublin Irish Festival, ensuring attendees' safety to and from the event.

The discount runs from Thursday, July 31 to Monday, Aug. 4, and can be used for pick up or drop off at the festival in Coffman Park or Downtown Dublin. Attendees can use Lyft to pick up their vehicles through Monday.

To use the discount, download the Lyft app, click “Add Lyft Pass” when prompted at the Payment screen and enter code DUBLINIRISH25. Each rider can only use the code once, but it may be used round-trip if two or more people are travelling together. The code may only be used for people who are being picked up and dropped off in the City of Dublin.

The drop-off site is Dublin City Hall (5555 Perimeter Dr.), which will help keep festival traffic moving smoothly and ensure an efficient drop-off.

For more information, visit the City of Dublin’s website: https://dublinohiousa.gov/city-news/safe-ride/

Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.