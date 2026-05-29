Short North Stage celebrates 15 years with spectacular 2026-27 season

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Short North Stage is celebrating an impressive 15 years at The Garden Theatre with a captivating new season that will have you laughing, crying and tapping your toes.

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Pippin

Aug. 6-30

Short North Stage is bringing back a fan favorite for the start of its quindecennial season. Pippin tells the story of a medieval prince searching for meaning alongside the dazzling fourth-wall-breaking traveling theatre troupe that tells it. The jubilant score and lyrics written by Stephen Schwartz (of Wicked) promises the audience a performance with “Magic to Do” that will leave them searching for their “Corner of the Sky”.

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Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sept. 24-Oct. 18

Attend the tale of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-Award winning musical that walks the line between gothic tragedy and dark comedy. Inspired by the iconic Victorian penny-dreadful, Sweeney Todd is a grim and bloody revenge story that is perfect for a dreary autumn evening. Sit back in the barber’s chair as you are enveloped in the complex score, haunting characters and some gruesome theatre magic.

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The Rocky Horror Show

Oct. 22-31

For all of you waiting in “anticipation,” Short North Stage is continuing its annual Halloween tradition for a ninth year. After their car breaks down, Brad and Janet are thrust into the wild and hedonistic world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. A masterclass in camp, The Rocky Horror Show promises an unforgettable night for both die-hard fans and those wanting to get in on the recent Broadway buzz.

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Hairspray

Nov. 19-Dec. 27

Based on the 1988 film, Hairspray is a vibrant tale that showcases the power of community action and unapologetic self-expression. Set in the 1960s and centering around attempts to desegregate a popular dance-themed TV show, teenage protagonist Tracy uses dance as a form of resistance. A reminder through up-beat songs, flashy costumes, and Tracy’s unwavering optimism that “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

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Dear Evan Hansen

Jan. 21-Feb. 14

Short North Stage will kick off the new year with a contemporary piece that takes on issues of teenage mental health and grief. The show follows the titular protagonist as he finds himself in a web of lies following a community tragedy. Dear Evan Hansen brings light to experiences of loneliness and anxiety through unforgettable power ballads, such as fan-favorite “Waving Through a Window.”

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The Producers

March 11-April 11

What happens when Broadway producers try to create a show destined to fail to scam money from their investors, but it becomes an overnight success instead? Mel Brook’s The Producers (based on the 1967 film) tells this irreverent and comedic tale that will have you laughing out loud. With catchy songs you won’t want to sing in public, The Producers is a raucous good time that opens a satirical curtain on Broadway’s less dazzling inner workings.

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Mean Girls

May 13-June 13

Based on the now-classic 2004 film, Mean Girls is “A Cautionary Tale” about friendship and betrayal. When Cady moves to a new high school and is accepted into the queen-bee clique, The Plastics, she struggles not to become the thing she claims to hate. Mixing iconic scenes with catchy songs, Short North Stage’s final show of the season is sure to be “so fetch” – and a comedic homage to those teenage years that made you ask “Where Do You Belong?”

For more information, visit www.shortnorthstage.org.

Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.