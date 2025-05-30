Short North Stage 2025-26 season preview

The Short North Stage announced its 2025-2026 season lineup, featuring seven planned productions. The productions feature local talent as well as special guest artists from New York City. The diverse lineup includes a wide range of shows from high-energy rock musicals to bold classics that will have something for everyone.

Waitress

July 10-Aug. 10

This highly requested show invites you into Joe’s Dinner for a drama filled story following Jenna, a waitress and talented baker who often gets herself into sticky situations. Jenna is stuck in a loveless marriage and dreaming of a way out when she finds out she’s pregnant. A baking contest and a new doctor coming into town spice things up.

Featuring songs by Sara Bareilles such as “Opening Up” and “She Used to Be Mine,” the show takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions as Jenna goes on a journey of self-discovery.

Green Day’s American Idiot

Sept. 4-28

Follow the journey of three disillusioned friends, Johnny, Tunny and Will, as they search for meaning in a world post 9/11. This high-energy rock musical is packed with loud music, raw emotions and rebellion.

Through powerful songs such as “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “21 Guns” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” the show explores the three friends’ powerful stories of inner demons, loss and redemption. Experience a wild ride of angst and anarchy.

The Rocky Horror Show

Oct. 16-Nov. 1

Back for its eighth year, buckle up for a wild ride through the twisted world of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

When their car breaks down, Brad and Janet find themselves at the mercy of mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Brad and Janet must navigate a night filled with outrageous characters and scandalous experiments.

Featuring beloved songs such as “Time Warp,” “Sweet Transvestite” and “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me,” this cult classic delivers an edgy, campy and unforgettable show.

The Wiz

Nov. 20-Dec. 28

A new, funky, fresh and fearless take on the classic tale of “The Wizard of Oz,” this production follows Dorothy as she is swept away to the magical land of Oz, where she meets the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion. Come along as they embark on their magical journey, facing off against the wicked witch and her flying monkeys.

This family friendly show will take you on a wild adventure and have you dancing in the aisle with electrifying numbers such as “Ease on Down the Road” and “No Bad News.”

Come From Away

Jan. 22-Feb. 15

Experience the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers in a small Newfoundland town where 38 planes were diverted there on 9/11.

With a whirlwind of heart, humor and humanity, the production reveals the kindness that emerged from the tragedy. High-energy numbers such as “Welcome to the Rock” and “Me and the Sky” will sweep you up in the raw emotion and resilience of the characters.

Miss Saigon

March 19-April 19

Set during the Vietnam War, this musical follows the tragic romance story of Kim, a young Vietnamese woman, and Chris, an American GI.

The heartbreaking story features powerful song such as “The Heat is On in Saigon,” “The Movie in My Mind” and “Last Night of the World.”

The gut-wrench story captures the heartbreak, sacrifice and brutal realities of war that Kim and Chris must navigate.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

May 14-June 7

This hilarious and heartwarming story dives into the cutthroat world of competitive spelling. Follow a group of misfits as they go through the trials and tribulations of the spelling bee.

Numbers like “Pandemonium” and “Magic Foot” will have you laughing out loud and rooting for the misfits as they face off against each other and their own insecurities.

