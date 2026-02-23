SheBelieves Cup returns to Columbus

The Columbus Crew and ScottsMiracle-Gro Field will host the 2026 SheBelieves Cup doubleheader March 4, marking the third competition for the U.S Women’s National Team in the stadium since 2021.

The tournament will be the 11th annual SheBelieves Cup, with team USA winning five titles in a row before being defeated by Japan in 2025. Only 13 players from last year’s Cup will return to play. The last time the SheBelieves Cup was hosted in Columbus was in 2024 when the USA won in a shootout against Canada.

The 2026 SheBelieves tournament is a series of three doubleheaders between the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), and CONMEBOL, the governing body of football in South America. Each matchday the USA, Canada, Argentina and Colombia will face one another to claim the title of the SheBelieves Cup.

Team USA will be facing Canada once again this round. Both teams are the top two in the Concacaf region and looking to qualify for the 2027 FIFA World Cup, making for an interesting matchup.

On February 17, USWNT released the roster for the tournament announcing a new 26-player roster. The SheBelieves tournament expanded from 23 to 26 this year, allowing coaches to name 23 players to suit up for each match, while a full 26 roster will be available to rotate on gamedays.

This is USWNT head coach Emily Hayes’ second SheBelieves Cup, which she is approaching as a chance to develop the team moving forward into their qualifying campaign in the fall, according to a press release by the Columbus Crew.

“Each team brings different strengths and will challenge us to find success in all parts of the field, which is exactly what we need as we continue our process to build toward the big events on the horizon.” Hayes said in the press release.

The roster features midfielder and Cincinnati native, Rose Lavelle, defender Naomi Girma and forward Trinity Rodman. Rodman recently signed a three-year contract with Washington Spirit, granting her the title of the world’s highest-paid woman in football.

Notably missing from the roster are forwards Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson, who are still both out, respectively, due to the births of their daughters. Also out from injury is midfielder Caterina Macario, who scored a team-leading eight goals in 10 matches during the 2025 season.

The SheBelieves Cup will be Team USA’s 13th time competing in Columbus since 1993, currently holding an impressive record of 9-1-2.

The tournament begins at 3:30 p.m. at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field with Argentina facing Colombia, and at 6:45 p.m., the USA will face Canada. The final will take place in New Jersey on March 7 where USA will play Colombia and Canada faces Argentina.

Tickets will be valid for both games each matchday and can be purchased here.

