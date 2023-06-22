Shadowbox Lives premieres new 80s jukebox musical

× Expand Stacie Boord opens the show with “Take On Me.”

Vinyl-A Very 80s Musical is an original production from Shadowbox Live promising a nostalgic trip down memory lane with plenty of laughs and sing-along favorites for every 80s fan.

Written by Jimmy Mak, the jukebox musical follows Rikki (Stacie Boord) and her independent record store as she fights to maintain ownership of her business while troubles from her past are suddenly resurfacing.

The show opens in Washington, D.C. at Rikki’s American Vinyl as Rikki and her best friend Samantha (Nyla Nymaweya) are enjoying a regular day at work. Their day is turned upside down when Lisa (Leah Haviland) walks through the front door and Rikki realizes she never truly got over her old flame. As Rikki and Lisa attempt to navigate their tenuous relationship, Paul Victor (Dalton Graves), CEO of Pow! Records sets his sights on buying Rikki’s store. Refusing to take no for an answer – even if it means resorting to nefarious methods – Johnson digs into Rikki’s past to find leverage for his sale.

Andy Ankrom performs “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin”

As Rikki’s personal life and professional life is threatened, she must choose between who she loves and what she values.

With songs such as “Hungry Like a Wolf,” “Take On Me,” “Bad Reputation” and “Total Eclipse of the Heart” the production is an 80s lover’s dream. The live band on stage transforms the show into a concert venue with help from lighting design by Alanna Easley featuring vibrant neon installations. Video compilations of commercials from the 80s combined with original video content during scene changes kept the show moving with more lighthearted nostalgia.

A spot-on performance by Haley Keller and Breanna Romer of “Take My Breath Away,” and an energetic performance of “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’” by Andy Ankrom were highlights of the production.

As the show progresses, Shadowbox will continue to develop the production as they perform.

“This is a world premiere, it’s never been done before. So as we go through, we look at it and tweak things,” Stacie Boord, CEO of Shadowbox Live, says.

Outside of the performance, where Shadowbox truly excels is creating an intimate and welcoming environment. With artists doubling as waitstaff, the audience gets the opportunity to mingle with the performers before and after the production. As actors bring food to tables, recommend cocktails and take orders, the audience has a chance to learn about what goes on backstage (and under the 80s wigs) from their performer, which creates a fun and personable environment unique from other performance venues.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cityscenemediagroup@feedback.com.