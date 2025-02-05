Shadowbox Live presents a sizzling best-hits show

Shadowbox Live (SBX) opens its 37th season with the show Hot Stuff, which showcases sketches, songs and routines that have wowed audiences over 2024. Their performers put together a show chock full of their favorite bits and songs, and a few blasts from the past to incorporate into the performance.

SBX is a residential theatre company that offers live performances they call “mixed arts.” Not confined to any one genre, acting and singing are sprinkled in with comedy and dancing. Around 45 performers work in different aspects throughout the show or contribute to the writing and directing of their original content.

The show begins from the moment you walk into 503 S. Front St. in the Brewery District. Art galleries featuring local artists line the walls, and seating is arranged around tables to enjoy food and a show.

The Hot Stuff show comes on the tail end of the Christmas season for SBX and allows new audiences to sample a variety of shows they may have missed throughout the year. The show will have eight comedy bits, interspersed with video transitions, and a few cover songs from their in-house band. SBX typically runs eight shows throughout the year, and following Hot Stuff they will perform a tribute to Aerosmith and Van Halen entitled Rock This Way.

Hot Stuff will run through March 29th, with performances Thursday through Sunday each weekend. Following this, Rock This Way will begin performing through May.

As performances of Hot Stuff run, SBX will host their flagship education program, Studio 8, a free outlet for central Ohio students to get a taste of the spotlight. In February, students begin a two-week mentorship with SBX’s performers in on-stage roles or behind the scenes. It ends with two live performances of a full-length comedy and music show on February 17th and 18th. Here, students can get a taste of what the theatre industry has to offer.

Tickets for Hot Stuff can be purchased www.shadowboxlive.org.

