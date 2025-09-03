Schmidt’s Oktoberfest voted one of USA Today’s best Oktoberfests in US

Throw on some lederhosen or a dirndl and make your way to Oktoberfest. The celebration will take place the first weekend of September with no payment required for entry, and this year’s Oktoberfest is guaranteed to provide enjoyment for all ages.

× Expand Schmidt's Oktoberfest

The weekend kicks off on Thursday with a party hosted at Hofbräuhaus Columbus with live entertainment, delicious German cuisine and plenty of beer. On Friday evening is the annual Vier Meiler/Brat Trot – participants in the four-mile race will be rewarded with a complimentary brat, beer and t-shirt, along with a free parking spot. Secure your registration today while there are still spots open.

Like any good Oktoberfest celebration, the drinks are plentiful. Explore the vendors and try some traditional German food, such as bratwurst, pretzels and sauerkraut. In the Schmitt Sohne Wine Garten and the Craft Beer Garten, sip on craft beer and wine while enjoying the festivities. Please note that the festival will be entirely cash-free, but you can exchange cash for a spendable festival card at the souvenir stand in Heidelberg Hall.

If you’re looking for a bit of friendly competition, be sure to participate in the Gemütlichkeit Games. The games display the strength of its brave competitors, featuring contests such as the Steinstossen (stone throwing), the Austrian Oak Log Press, and the challenging Steinheben, which involves lifting a 508-pound rock as high as you can. This year’s Oktoberfest will serve as a qualifying event for the stein-holding contest and the winner will be moving on to the state-level competition.

The 3-stage schedule is packed with upbeat polka dancers and musicians who are bound to get you moving, along with competitions such as the “puff stuff”, where hungry participants eat as many cream puffs as they can. Attendees can wander around the many vendors in the Art and Craft Marktplatz, where you can find unique decor, jewelry and more. If DIY is more your style, there are opportunities to sign up for paint-and-sip events hosted by Square Canvas at the festival.

For the little ones, the Kinderplatz provides a kid-friendly and fun way to enjoy Oktoberfest. Kids can make arts and crafts, bounce on inflatables and dance the polka with wandering accordionists. Scheduled children’s events include races spanning from a quarter-mile to one mile, the Princess & Superhero Breakfast and the Royal & Super Parade.

Whether you’re there for the beer, the competition or the German pride, there is something at Schmidt’s Oktoberfest for everyone. To learn more about this celebrated Columbus tradition, visit www.columbusoktoberfest.com.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.