Scene Online | Columbus Symphony announces Picnic with the Pops 2023 lineup

The Columbus Symphony announced its 2023 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops lineup, and with artists such as Ne-Yo and Ben Folds headlining, it is sure to be one for the books. Tickets will be available online at the symphony’s website.

The annual outdoor concert series will host a new act every Saturday from June 17 to July 29 featuring a wide range of artists.

Ne-Yo seeks to bring his soulful sound to the stage at the Columbus Commons to share a unique take on R&B. With decades of experience as an R&B singer-songwriter, Ne-Yo has been to the top of his industry with hits like “Miss Independent” and “So Sick.” The Columbus Symphony is thrilled to partner with this world-renowned artist for a night of R&B hits performed alongside his band and dancers for the first show in the series.

The Symphony will accompany The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on July 15. The group has been touring North America for well over a decade and is the most impressive and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world.

The symphony is also excited to partner with Windborne Music to honor the legendary career of the late great Whitney Houston on July 8. Andrés Lopera will proudly honor the memory of this music icon as he conducts the symphony through some of her greatest hits.

The Columbus Symphony is also set to accompany Super Diamond on June 24 as they properly honor the legendary music of Neil Diamond. The tribute band has been featured on the David Letterman Show among other prominent programs. With a bit of a heavier interpretation of Diamond’s pop tunes, Super Diamond mixes contemporary riffs with a bit of an alternative-rock sound.

A July 4th celebration honoring the birth of our nation will feature Grammy-winning Broadway artist Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale. Conductor Stuart Chafetz will lead the ensemble in a proper tribute to America with a night to remember.

Ben Folds has been serenading audiences since the 90s using his skills as a composer and pianist to create works that still find their place in pop culture today. He is a multi-platinum-selling artist that has been bending genres with his music since emerging onto the fold. Folds will be joining forces with the Columbus Symphony on July 22 for an incredible night of music under the stars. With numerous solo and collaborative albums, the symphony has a lot of material including hits like “Rocking the Suburbs.” Stuart Chafetz will lead the ensemble as the conductor for this night of music magic.

As is tradition, TBDBITL will join the Columbus Symphony to celebrate the first tailgate of the year with a performance to kick off Ohio States upcoming football season. The OSU Marching Band performance has been a staple for years and provides some extra school spirit right before football season kicks off. With performances over the course of two nights – July 28-29 – there will be an ample amount of buckeye pride for the final Picnic with the Pops performance.

The Columbus Commons will be venue for every show in the series. Doors will open for every show at 6 p.m., with music beginning at 8. Tickets are available at my.cbusarts.com.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.