Scene Online | Dublin Irish Festival announces 2023 entertainment lineup

With today’s celebration of all things Irish, it's fitting that the Dublin Irish Festival announced its 2023 musical artist lineup. The three-day Irish festival is host to some premier local musical talent along with some traveling acts that are sure to impress. Below we examine some of this year’s top performers and what you can expect.

Red Hot Chili Pipers

The Red Hot Chili Pipers have a very unique sound with a strong presence of bagpipes,

Courtesy of Red Hot Chili Pipers website. Red Hot Chili Pipers Red Hot Chili Pipers perform on stage.

drums and a Scottish flare. These talented musicians from Scotland and across the globe have racked up several champion titles sporting impressive credentials. They have coined their fusion of traditional Scottish music and classic rock with the phrase ‘bagrock.’ The Chili's are known for their feel-good music which appeals to all ages and to people all over the world.

Gaelic Storm

Gaelic Storm has built a loyal following as diverse as the band’s musical performances all over the country for the past two decades. The group straddles the line between tradition and innovation, infusing traditional Celtic music with modern influences, and updating the genre for the next generation of fans.

Socks in the Frying Pan

Courtesy of Socks in the Frying Pan website Socks in the Frying Pan Socks in the Frying Pan

Socks in the Frying Pan has quickly become one of the most sought-after Irish music

groups in the world today. The band has made stops in 46 states, performing for presidents and awing audiences across the globe. The band has headlined all of America’s greatest Irish festivals and will be one of the premier acts at this year’s Dublin Irish Festival.

Goitse

Goitse, a quintet formed in the halls of the famous Limerick’s Irish World Academy, is bringing its distinct sound to the Dublin Irish Festival this year. The quality of compositions combined with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland make each performance unique. What Irish Music Magazine calls “Music that’s brimming with energy and creative zeal.”

JigJam

Courtesy of JigJam website JigJam JigJam

Hailing from the midlands of Ireland, JigJam blends the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as ‘I-Grass’ (Irish influenced Bluegrass). A reflection of growing up immersed in traditional Irish music, the group’s work has been influenced by American Folk music to create a truly unique sound.

Other Notable Acts

Dervish

String Sisters

Old Blind Dogs

Young Dubliners

Scythian

Talisk

Sliabh Notes

Uncle Bard and the Dirty Bastards

Three Flew West

Drowsy Lads

The Fitzgeralds

Tempest

All acts can be found online at www.dulbinirishfestival.org

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.