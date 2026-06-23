Savor the summer with these Columbus food tours

Columbus boasts an extensive dining scene with plenty of diverse cuisines and dishes to choose from. Don’t know where to start? Check out any of Columbus Food Adventures’ walking tours, taking place around the city and beyond, to get a taste of Columbus’ best restaurants and a bite of its culinary history.

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Summer Cheer Tour

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate the summer with this Short North food and drink tour. Try the best cocktails, beers and bites of the season at seven different locations, such as Barrel & Bottle, SoCal Kitchen and more. This 1-mile tour only runs June-August, and you must be 21 years or older to register.

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Short North Tour

Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.

You’ve seen the art and done the shopping – now get to know the food of the Short North too. Experience eight different tastings on this tour, including from spots such as Brassica and Jeni’s Ice Creams, all within one mile. Register on Fridays or Saturdays any time of the year.

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Old Worthington Tour

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.

Worthington hosts the largest farmers market in central Ohio, only matched by its many noteworthy restaurants. In just half of a mile, sample from the market as well as locations such as Joya’s and The Worthington Tavern. This tour runs on Saturdays, May-October.

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Italian Village Pizza Tour

Saturdays, 2 p.m.

Try out Neapolitan-, Detroit- and New York-style pizza at four different pizza locations throughout Italian Village. Recommended beer pairings can also be added at each stop upon checkout during this 1-mile tour.

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Dublin Food Tour

Saturdays, 2 p.m.

Explore unique eats in the growing Bridge Park District with the Dublin Food Tour. This 1-mile tour stops at six Dublin locations, including Our CupCakery, Fukuryu Ramen, Frank and Carl’s and more. Register for any Saturday, March-November.

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German Village Tour

Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m.

German Village is known for its TV-famous food, such as Katzinger’s and Schmidt’s. Check out these restaurants and three other stops on this 2.5-mile walking tour, running March-November.

Columbus Food Adventures also offers van-based tours – such as the Asian Eats Tour, the Taco Truck Tour and more – that transport you around the city. Register for any of the tours at www.columbusfoodadventures.com.

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.