Santa Sightings in Columbus

It’s time to break out your holiday gear – Santa is here! Although Santa and his sleigh may be hard to spot on his big day, there are plenty of opportunities to sneak in some photos with the holiday celebrity this holiday season. Grab your kiddos and head over to these spots to snap a picture with Christmas’s headliner.

Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s Polaris:

Nov. 4-Dec. 24

1650 Gemini Pl.

Stop by Cabela’s and snap a free photo with Santa this year. Kids can also mail their letters to Santa while they enjoy the festivities. Make sure you book an appointment before you come, which can be done seven days in advance online. www.cabelas.com

Polaris Fashion Place:

Nov. 16- Dec. 24

1500 Polaris Pkwy.

Head to Center Court for a chance to see Santa, presented by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. You can even skip the mall traffic by buying photo packages and reserving photo slots in advance. On Dec. 3 and 10, Sensitive Santa at Polaris Mall will also provide a relaxed environment for children with autism or other sensory needs to enjoy a visit with Santa. www.polarisfashionplace.com

Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium:

Nov. 17- Jan. 7

4850 Powell Rd.

Experience bright lights and jolly sights at the Columbus Zoo’s 35th Wildlights. Take a detour from the millions of lights and visit The Santa Experience, where you can take a photo with Santa and give him your wish list. www.columbuszoo.org

Easton Town Center:

Nov. 18- Dec. 24

160 Easton Town Ctr.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Easton’s Grand Illumination will light up the season and set the stage for an array of holiday festivities. Santa will make his debut on Friday, and in the days following. Shoppers can stop by the North Pole in Easton’s North District for photos. www.eastontowncenter.com

Oakland Nurseries:

Nov. 25- Dec. 10

Columbus, New Albany, Delaware and Dublin Garden Center

On Saturdays and Sundays from noon-3:30 p.m., stop by Santa’s Wonderland. While you visit the jolly red giant, enjoy horse drawn carriage rides, reindeer visits and all kinds of holiday fun. www.oaklandnursery.com

Community Santa Sightings

New Albany’s Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

Nov. 19, 2-6 p.m.

Market Square, 200 Market St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Dublin’s Tree Lighting Event

Nov. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Westerville’s Holiday Tree Lighting

Dec. 1, 6-9 p.m.

City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

parks.westerville.org/programs

Grove City Christmas Celebration

Dec. 1, 7-8 p.m. and Dec. 2, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Grove City Town Center, 3378 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Upper Arlington’s Winter Festival

Dec. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

Mallway Park, 2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlington.gov

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.