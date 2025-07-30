Ride for a Reason

Pelotonia returners and newcomers strap on helmets, pump bike tires and adjust seats in preparation for the nonprofit’s 17th Ride Weekend, Aug. 1-3.

Through various ride distances, and volunteer and donation opportunities, Ride Weekend has raised more than $309 million toward cancer research at the OSUCC – James since 2009.

Last year, Ride Weekend raised $24,200,095, with 12,483 total participants ranging from ages 14-92. Pelotonia’s contribution lent to the funding of life-saving cancer research, including in areas such as immuno-oncology, therapies, treatments, prevention and also the Pelotonia’s Scholars Program for younger students interested in careers in cancer research.

When registering for Ride Weekend, riders commit to fundraising a minimum donation amount. Distances range from 24 miles to a two-day 190-mile challenge, for riders of all experience levels. Depending on chosen distance, participants ride through the streets of Downtown Columbus, New Albany and Kenyon College.

× Expand Pelotonia

The nonprofit organization offers other ways to participate after Ride Weekend, as well. Gravel Day on Saturday, Oct. 4, offers 11-, 25-, and 48-mile distances for gravel riders.

New to Gravel Day this year, participants have the option to ride, bike or hike a new 3.5-mile loop on the Nelsonville Loop Route, part of Baileys Trail System.

Spectators are not only welcomed to Pelotonia’s events, but central to the experience. There are spots to view and cheer for riders throughout the course, available to view on Pelotonia’s website.

Ride Weekend kicks off on Friday, Aug. 1 with the opening ceremony, featuring live music from O.A.R., DJing from Ari and Zak Blumer of Clubhouse and multiple speakers, including Dr. Kim Rathmell, the new CEO of The James. Participants can also check in to their event and peruse the merchandise and food available.

The following morning, riders will be dismissed beginning with the 100-mile distance at 7 a.m., followed by the 24-, 50- and 63-mile starts.

On Sunday morning, the 30-mile and 90-mile riders will depart from New Albany Schools and Kenyon College, respectively.

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.