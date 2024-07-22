MLS All-Star events / Review: producer Marshmello and pop songstress Pink Pantheress perform

The Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Concert presented by Target, kicked off the upcoming week's festivities on Sunday, July 21.

Grammy-nominated producer Marshmello headlined the show, with the trendy, platinum-recording sensation PinkPantheress supporting.

With an astounding turnout, fans shook the floors of Nationwide Arena. Concert-goers of all ages came together in their favorite MLS jerseys, Y2K-inspired looks in honor of PinkPantheress, and light-up Marshmello masks.

PinkPantheress took to the stage with her hit “Break It Off”, fans cheering as her melodic bedroom-pop anthem filled the stadium. The stage was lit with pink and fuchsia-toned lights, taking the crowd back to the early 2000s with her outfit and sound.

She didn’t shy away from interacting with fans, wishing a young girl a happy birthday and even giving her purse away to an audience member who gifted her a custom figurine of herself.

Later in her set, her quicker-paced songs, including one of her biggest hits, “Boys a liar Pt. 2”, a song she recorded with rapper Ice Spice, concluded her performance.

Leaving the crowd excited, it was the perfect transition into Marshmello’s highly-anticipated set.

With coordinated and trippy visuals, the rave-like performance kept the audience jumping throughout the evening.

Alongside the concert came exciting reminders about what else MLS had in store for soccer fans leading up to the big match on Wednesday.

Schedule of MLS All-Star events:

Monday July, 22

MLS All-Star Day of Service Presented by Target

9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Nationwide Arena

MLS Greats, Liga MX Legends, Columbus Crew players and MLSSeason Pass Talent and community volunteers pack 100,000 meals for local children and families in need. Volunteers will later enjoy food, music, entertainment, games, and more.

Tuesday, July 23

MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes presented by RBC Wealth Management

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Lincoln Theatre

MLS, Black Players for Change (BPC), and RBC Wealth Management hosts the third annual MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase. Hometown Heroes celebrates non-profit organizations and community members who showcase innovative approaches to serving Columbus through education, promoting physical and mental wellness, and widely accessible youth soccer leagues.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Crew Stadium

44 of North America’s top rookies play head-to-head in an East Coast vs. West Coast match. The event is free to the public at the Historic Crew Stadium and streaming live on MLSsoccer.com. Keep an eye out for Crew Academy’s Chase Adams and Tristan Brown featured on the East team!

Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star Game

3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Historic Crew Stadium

MLS and Special Olympics host the 9th annual Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star Game at the Historic Crew Stadium. The star-studded soccer event features MLS Greats as celebrity coaches, and teams composed of individuals with and without intellectual disabilities. The match is free to the public at the Historic Crew Stadium and streaming on the MLS Youtube channel.

MLS Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Lower.com Field

It’s the return of the Skills Challenge! A well-known fan favorite, ten stars from MLS and LIGA MX will compete in five unique and exciting challenges.

National Women’s Soccer League’s Diana Ordóñez, LIGA MC’s Alicia Cervantes, MLS Great Sacha Kljestan and LIGA MX’s Luis Hernández are among those competing.

You can purchase tickets to the match for $25, or stream on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

Wednesday, July 24

MLS All-Star Community Day presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Northgate Intermediate School

As the Crew continues to promote youth soccer and education in Columbus, this event introduces the sport to children across Columbus. With food and entertainment, adult and youth soccer clinics, and more, this event is free to the public.

2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

8 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Lower.com Field

The event we've all been waiting for! The best of the best go head-to-head as the MLS All-Stars take on the All-Star team comprised of Mexico’s LIGA MX best players.

Held on Lower.com Field, tickets are on sale now, but the match can also be viewed on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

Keep an eye out for your favorite Columbus Crew players on the field!

