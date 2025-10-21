Review: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Don't Miss Out!

After enchanting audiences across the globe with its inaugural Broadway run, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has made its long-awaited Ohio premiere at the Ohio Theatre. The reimagined production condenses the original two-part play into a single, fast-paced experience, brimming with even more magic, spellbinding illusions and breathtaking special effects than before.

Set 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts, the play follows the story of young Albus Potter, the middle child of Harry and Ginny. Burdened by the weight of his father’s legacy and his struggle to live up to perceived expectations, Albus and his unlikely best friend, Scorpius Malfoy (Draco's son) set out to write their own story. They embark on a quest to right a past wrong – the death of Cedric Diggory – using a stolen, forbidden Time-Turner. But, as they spiral through time, each twist of fate results in unexpected consequences that threaten to rewrite the Wizarding World as they know it, leaving the pair in a high-stakes race to save both the future and themselves.

The dazzling production tells the story of the complicated ways in which legacies shape us, reminding us that even heroes such as Harry Potter can falter as parents and that understanding doesn’t always come easily between generations (yes, even in the Wizarding World, where most solutions can be conjured instantly). Themes of trauma, identity and forgiveness lend emotional weight to the story, while another emotional anchor resides in the warm and ambiguous bond between Albus and Scorpius, which poses a question about the true depth of their love without ever actually spelling it out.

Going in with a neutral mind, this play ended up absolutely blowing me away. As promised, the jaw-dropping stagecraft truly stole the show, with the most advanced, in-real-life special effects I’ve ever had the privilege of seeing. The technical brilliance displayed during this show makes you forget you’re watching a stage – for a few hours, it truly feels like magic.

Astonishing illusions of light and sound during each Time-Turner sequence make the atmosphere itself appear to ripple and rewind before your very eyes. Hauntingly ethereal Dementors swoop through the air in an eerie, smoke-filled fashion. Actors and actresses who drink Polyjuice Potion morph into other characters in seamless flashes of movement, right in plain sight. And floating objects, pyrotechnic bursts, electrifying strikes of magic, and gravity-defying stunts keep the audience spellbound throughout. The clever use of shifting scenery and a rotating turntable also lend a cinematic effect to each scene.

While the story spans multiple timelines and emotional arcs, a few moments feel like true showstoppers. The first Time-Turner sequence remains my favorite, but another standout scene that follows is a heated confrontation between two characters, in which the sharpness of spells slice through the darkness, and props and characters alike seem to slide, shift and float through midair. Later, a short what-if moment provides a boldly fascinating but brief glimpse into a darker, alternative universe. Meanwhile, a climactic end-battle succeeded by a poignantly chilling segment delivers an emotional gut punch which blends shock, heartbreak, nostalgia and visual spectacles all into one act.

Spectacular stagecraft and sensational scenes aside, the play would not have been nearly as magnificent without its radiantly talented cast. Among the characters, Scorpius (played by David Fine) stood out to me the most. Balancing awkward humor and unexpected emotional depth, Scorpius’ nervous energy and genuine heart make him the show’s most endearing character – and his unbreakable friendship (or perhaps something more?) with Albus gives the story its pulse.

Amid the seriousness, Moaning Myrtle (played by Mackenzie Lesser-Roy) brings a burst of comedic relief with her brief appearance in Act II, perfectly channeling the ghost’s signature blend of sass, sadness and absurdity. And the Trolley Witch (played by Maren Searle), in a scene equal parts bizarre and brilliant, offers one of the production’s most imaginative surprises.

Concurrently, elements in the storyline proved to be quite nostalgic for me as a longtime Harry Potter fan. Familiar faces such as Dumbledore, Snape, McGonagall and even Cedric appear at pivotal moments, bridging the gap between old and new. And certain parallels to the original series, such as the Polyjuice Potion segment, felt like an affectionate nod that put a smile on my face.

However, I do have one critique to share – because in all its visual grandeur, the play was not without its slight imperfections. In terms of production, there are certain scenes that feel ferociously fast, such as Albus’ first three years at Hogwarts, while other segments feel like they are in slow motion. Whether done for the sake of time or for emotional resonance, this comes off slightly confusing, and, I’m sure, even more so for viewers not familiar with the plot.

Additionally, my plus-one and I noticed several plot discrepancies between Cursed Child and Harry Potter which seem to have translated into the play – though this is more of a personal grievance with J.K. Rowling rather than a relevant analysis of the play itself.

Nonetheless, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a must-see for wizards, witches and muggles alike – an awe-inspiring, theatrical experience that proves the Wizarding World is just as magical on stage as it is on the page, and reminds us why the fascinating world of Harry Potter endures. For anyone who has ever dreamed of stepping into Hogwarts, or revisiting it with fresh eyes, this play is the perfect, spellbinding journey on which to do so.

