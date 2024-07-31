Review: one-of-a-kind family band, Infinity Song, dazzles Columbus fans

To see additional dates on Infinity Song's international tour go to www.infinitysongmusic.com. Stream their latest album Metomorphis on all platforms.

Following an opening performance by Spencer Saylor, local musician and Wizard of Za founder, the modest standing-room venue, Rumba Café, continued to fill in all its nooks and crannies with fans of the family band, Infinity Song.

The soft-rock band is comprised of the Boyd siblings - Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo, but the first person to step on stage was their proud father, John Boyd, who introduced them to the crowd.

This was a heartwarming start to what was sure to be a night of positivity and soulful energy.

All ages and backgrounds were in attendance. A young girl stands with her parents anticipating the show with excitement.

Calling out the band members by name, the fans at the very edge of the stage cheered the musicians on almost like players at a sports event. This added to the feeling of family and warmth this group brought to the room.

Even without knowing the siblings’ extensive background in music and choir going back to their early childhood, the band brought in amazing talents and unshakeable confidence making the years spent refining their craft evident immediately.

The vocal performance is smooth, pleasing and passionate. Each singer sounds great on their own but the real magic comes from their harmonizing as their voices join together seamlessly. They conducted themselves like seasoned musicians with maturity beyond their years.

The group’s stage presence was relaxed but not boring, almost as if we were given a glimpse into a family jam session. If you’re looking for a show that offers a comforting and healing experience, this is certainly one I would recommend.

Infinity Song was signed to Roc Nation by Jay-Z in 2016 while performing at Central Park and other landmarks around New York City. Their first album under the label, Mad Love, released in 2020, showcased the group's creativity and authenticity.

With the help of social media their track titled “Hater’s Anthem” gained listens after being featured in a TikTok post and subsequently went viral, introducing the rest of the world to Infinity Song in 2023.

Attendees at the Rumba Café show could be seen wearing shirts printed with “I *heart* my haters” on the front. Fans without the t-shirt looked in envy asking where they could get one of their own.

Continuing to grow into themselves, making down-to-earth but indulgent music, Infinity Song released Metamorphosis in late 2023, releasing an updated and longer version in June – Metamorphosis Complete.

The eight-track album is full of polished, easy-to-digest music and the group stands to connect a millennial/zillenial demographic - carrying their wants, feelings, and tastes - with music reminiscent of ‘60s stereo hits.

