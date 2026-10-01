Responsible Tourism: Protecting the Wonder of Hocking Hills

× Expand Explore Hocking Hills

At the heart of this work is the Love Hocking Hills Pledge, a visitor-focused commitment that turns sustainable tourism principles into simple, memorable actions. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, dress appropriately for the trails, remain on designated paths, respect wildlife, protect trees and rock formations, properly dispose of waste and be considerate of others. The pledge reinforces an important message: every visitor has a role in caring for the destination. Through digital content, visitor communications, social media and conversations at our welcome centers, Explore Hocking Hills works to make responsible recreation part of the visitor experience.

Expand Explore Hocking Hills

Explore Hocking Hills has also invested in solutions that help reduce congestion during some of the destination’s busiest periods. Our free seasonal shuttle service provides transportation throughout the Hocking Hills State Park area during peak months, giving visitors another way to reach popular locations while helping alleviate traffic and parking pressures. The service makes exploring the region more convenient while demonstrating how destination management can improve both the visitor experience and quality of life for residents.

Responsible tourism also means recognizing that visitation creates real demands on local infrastructure and emergency responders. Through our Tourism Impact Emergency Services (TIES) Grant Program, tourism-generated resources are reinvested into emergency services that help protect visitors and residents. These grants acknowledge the additional demands placed on first responders in a highly visited destination and provide meaningful support to the organizations serving on the front lines.

Most recently, Explore Hocking Hills expanded its commitment by joining the Destination Think Global Collaborative, connecting Hocking Hills with destination leaders working to advance more thoughtful and intentional approaches to tourism. Participation provides opportunities to learn from communities around the world while sharing the lessons being developed here in Ohio.

Together, these initiatives represent a shift from simply promoting visitation to actively managing and stewarding a destination. Explore Hocking Hills seeks to inspire intentional travel — encouraging guests not only to discover the wonder of Hocking Hills, but to understand their role in protecting it, supporting its communities and leaving this remarkable place better for those who come next.

Heather Eddy is the Executive Director of Explore Hocking Hills and a partner with CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.