Raise a glass to Columbus’ upcoming drink festivals

Give summer a proper sendoff with these drink festivals in and around Columbus. This weekend, sample old and new favorites while enjoying live entertainment, good company and delicious food – and make sure to add other upcoming drink festivals to your August calendar too.

Expand Experience Columbus

Burger & Beer Fest

Aug. 7-8, 6-8 p.m.

Littleton’s Market

2140 Tremont Ctr., Columbus

Celebrate National Beer Day with a weekend of burger specials and beers on tap from Hoof Hearted Brewing at Littleton’s Market. Listen to live music from Natalie Hickman on Friday and Kim Haffey on Saturday. www.littletonsmarket.com

Expand Land Grant Brewing

The Columbus Cocktail Festival

Sat., Aug. 8, noon-7 p.m.

Gravity Experience Park

98 McDowell St., Columbus

Land-Grant Brewing is bringing together 13 of Columbus’ restaurants and bars to find the best cocktail in the city. Spend the day sampling drinks and voting for your favorite. Also enjoy live music, food trucks and the hula hoop and limbo contests. www.landgrantbrewing.com

Expand Brent Miller

Grove City Town Center Bourbon & Spirits Festival

Sat., Aug. 8, 1-10 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St., Grove City

Snag a ticket to sample from distilleries such as High Bank Distillery, M&O Spirits, Seven Brothers Distillery and more at the Grove City Town Center Bourbon & Spirits Festival. Enjoy shopping at the artisan market, listening to live music and eating from food trucks at this all-day event. www.grovecitytowncenter.org

Expand Tom Welsh Photography

Uptown Untapped

Sat., Aug. 8, 6-10 p.m.

East Main Street, Westerville

Best of the ‘Bus runner-up for Best Drink Festival, Uptown Untapped, is back on the first block of East Main Street for the 2026 Craft Brew Festival. Twenty Ohio craft breweries are taking over the former Dry Capital of the World to bring their best sips to you. From 6-8 p.m., catch performances by Billy Brown and the Trailer Park Ninjas. Also, grab a bite to eat from local food vendors. www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Expand Edison Brewing Co.

Edison Fest

Sat., Aug. 8, 7-10 p.m.

Edison Brewing Company

785 Science Blvd., Gahanna

Join Edison Brewing Company as it celebrates its sixth anniversary. Try special anniversary beers and enjoy live music from The Hairy Buffalos with friends and the Gahanna community. www.drinkedison.com

Summer’s Last Call

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Prints & Pints 9

Sat., Aug. 15, noon-6 p.m.

The Daily Etcetera

702 S. High St., Columbus

www.thedailyetc.com

Expand Destination Downtown Lancaster

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Lancaster Brewfest

Sat., Aug. 15, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Downtown Lancaster

Broad Street, Lancaster

www.lancasterbrewfest.com

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3rd Annual Great Bourbon Affair

Sat., Aug. 24, 5-9 p.m.

East Market

212 Kelton Ave., Columbus

www.theblitz.com

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Columbus Food & Wine Festival

Thurs., Aug. 27-30

Downtown Columbus

www.columbusfoodwine.com

Expand RunSignup

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Bikes & Beers Columbus

Sat., Aug. 29, start times vary

Nocterra Brewing –Audubon

516 Maier Pl., Columbus

www.bikesandbeers.com

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.