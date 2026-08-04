Raise a glass to Columbus’ upcoming drink festivals

Give summer a proper sendoff with these drink festivals in and around Columbus. This weekend, sample old and new favorites while enjoying live entertainment, good company and delicious food – and make sure to add other upcoming drink festivals to your August calendar too.
Experience Columbus
Burger & Beer Fest
Aug. 7-8, 6-8 p.m.
Littleton’s Market
2140 Tremont Ctr., Columbus
Celebrate National Beer Day with a weekend of burger specials and beers on tap from Hoof Hearted Brewing at Littleton’s Market. Listen to live music from Natalie Hickman on Friday and Kim Haffey on Saturday. www.littletonsmarket.com
Land Grant Brewing
The Columbus Cocktail Festival
Sat., Aug. 8, noon-7 p.m.
Gravity Experience Park
98 McDowell St., Columbus
Land-Grant Brewing is bringing together 13 of Columbus’ restaurants and bars to find the best cocktail in the city. Spend the day sampling drinks and voting for your favorite. Also enjoy live music, food trucks and the hula hoop and limbo contests. www.landgrantbrewing.com
Brent Miller
Grove City Town Center Bourbon & Spirits Festival
Sat., Aug. 8, 1-10 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St., Grove City
Snag a ticket to sample from distilleries such as High Bank Distillery, M&O Spirits, Seven Brothers Distillery and more at the Grove City Town Center Bourbon & Spirits Festival. Enjoy shopping at the artisan market, listening to live music and eating from food trucks at this all-day event. www.grovecitytowncenter.org
Tom Welsh Photography
Uptown Untapped
Sat., Aug. 8, 6-10 p.m.
East Main Street, Westerville
Best of the ‘Bus runner-up for Best Drink Festival, Uptown Untapped, is back on the first block of East Main Street for the 2026 Craft Brew Festival. Twenty Ohio craft breweries are taking over the former Dry Capital of the World to bring their best sips to you. From 6-8 p.m., catch performances by Billy Brown and the Trailer Park Ninjas. Also, grab a bite to eat from local food vendors. www.uptownwestervilleinc.com
Edison Brewing Co.
Edison Fest
Sat., Aug. 8, 7-10 p.m.
Edison Brewing Company
785 Science Blvd., Gahanna
Join Edison Brewing Company as it celebrates its sixth anniversary. Try special anniversary beers and enjoy live music from The Hairy Buffalos with friends and the Gahanna community. www.drinkedison.com
Summer’s Last Call
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Prints & Pints 9
Sat., Aug. 15, noon-6 p.m.
The Daily Etcetera
702 S. High St., Columbus
Destination Downtown Lancaster
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Lancaster Brewfest
Sat., Aug. 15, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Downtown Lancaster
Broad Street, Lancaster
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3rd Annual Great Bourbon Affair
Sat., Aug. 24, 5-9 p.m.
East Market
212 Kelton Ave., Columbus
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Columbus Food & Wine Festival
Thurs., Aug. 27-30
Downtown Columbus
RunSignup
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Bikes & Beers Columbus
Sat., Aug. 29, start times vary
Nocterra Brewing –Audubon
516 Maier Pl., Columbus
Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.