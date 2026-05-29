ProMusica Chamber Orchestra 2026-27 Season

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra and its talented guests bring bold, genre-crossing performances to the theatre for its 48th season. In seven performances at the Southern Theatre and through the Neighborhood Series, embark on an artistic adventure you just can’t miss.

To learn more about the orchestra from the experts, stick around after performances for Coda: Post-Concert Conversation in an open forum. ProMusica’s guest artists, composers and conductor will answer questions and provide insight on their performances.

For ticket information, click here.

Mozart’s Great Mass

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Oct. 17-18

Conductor David Danzmayr kicks off ProMusica’s 48th season with three captivating performances. Mozart’s Divertimento in D Major will be followed by Max Richter’s On the Nature of Daylight. To finish, the Columbus Choral Artists and Capital University Chapel Choir will be joined by four vocal soloists to perform Mozart’s Mass in C Minor in a night of collaboration.

Bach, Pärt, & Schubert

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Nov. 7-8

Concertmaster Katherine McLin and Creative Partner Vadim Gluzman perform Arvo Pärt’s Tabula Rasa, bookended by the contrasting Orchestral Suite No. 3 and Symphony No. 3 in a satisfying rise and fall.

PLAY! & Beethoven’s Pastoral

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Dec. 12-13

As part of their Composer/Performer Project, renowned Brazilian American composer Clarice Assad and Grammy-Award winning Third Coast Percussion will be joining ProMusica for a weekend. They will begin the performance with Assad’s Suite for Lower Strings followed by PLAY!. Beethoven’s Pastoral and Lumbye’s Champagne will round out the evening.

Mendelssohn, Rodrigo, & Morricone

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Jan. 16-17

Morricone’s Cinema Paradiso and Gabriel’s Oboe open this program with brightness and beauty. Vienna Philharmonic principal harpist Anneleen Lenaerts follows with an arrangement of Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 “Italian” brings the program to a radiant close.

Neighborhood Series: The Art of Brass

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Feb. 27 at Worthington United Methodist Church

Feb. 28 at Saint Mary Catholic Church

If you want to attend a ProMusica performance but can’t make it to the theatre, the Neighborhood Series can help make that possible. Experience ProMusica’s brilliant brass at venues closer to you.

NAKED CLASSICS: Schumann’s Rhenish

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April 9

Whether you are a frequent member of the ProMusica audience or you’re giving them a listen for the first time, NAKED CLASSICS is the show to see. Host Paul Rissmann breaks down the inner workings of classical music through images, interviews and sound bites in order to educate and entertain. At the end, there will be a full performance of Schumann’s Symphony No. 3 “Rhenish.”

Schumann & Chopin

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April 10-11

Pianist Claire Huangci makes her ProMusica debut along with Vietnamese American composer Viet Cuong for a vibrant performance. The evening opens with Cuong’s Next Week’s Trees, followed by Huangci’s performance of Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1, concluding with Schumann’s Rhenish.

Vadim, Vasks, & Beethoven

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May 8-9

Creative Partner Vadim Gluzman returns to lead the final show of ProMusica’s 2026-27 season. Peteris Vasks’ Distant Light and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 make for an intense, joyful and energetic finale.

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.