ProMusica Chamber Orchestra 2025/2026 Season Preview

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra has an exciting lineup planned for its 47th season. Spanning across seven performances at the Southern Theatre with a preceding special series, this season features a dynamic blend of classics, new music and unforgettable guest artists all in on.

Don’t forget to stay after performances for the Coda: Post-Concert Conversations. Following the show, attendees can join the guest artists, composers and conductor for a lively conversation about the music performed.

Neighborhood Series: Schubert Octet

Oct. 11 at Worthington United Methodist Church

Oct. 12 at Saint Mary Catholic Church

The Neighborhood Series brings the performance to you. Vadim Gluzman and ProMusica preform Schubert’s Octet. Enjoy a night filled with drama, lyricism and joy as they preform one of the greatest works in the chamber repertoire.

Béla Fleck’s Rhapsody in Blue

Oct. 18-19

The 47th season opens in style with this celebratory performance. Béla Fleck, Grammy wining banjo player, joins ProMusica with his arrangement of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. The world premiere of ProMusica’s 73rd commission, Paul Rissmann’s FLOW: Variations over Time, will take you on a journey through landmark styles of modern orchestral music. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 will close out the evening.

Saint-Saëns & Schubert

Nov. 8-9

The evening opens with Gabriela Lena Frank’s Elegía Andia. The piece evokes cultural connection and reflection through a fusion of Andean folk traditions and classical textures. Terrence Wilson make his ProMusica debut performing Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2. Wilson is an Avery Fisher Career Gant recipient and pianist. The evening concludes with Schubert’s powerful Symphony No. 4 “Tragic.”

Mozart & Gulda

Dec. 13-14

Enjoy an evening packed with classical and contemporary influences fused together, from traditional sounds to jazz and rock flair. The night opens with William Grant Still’s The East. Mozart’s Symphony No. 2 is paired with his lively Symphony No. 35 “Haffner.” Principal cellist of The Cleveland Orchestra Mark Kosower performs Friedrich Gulda’s Concerto for Cello and Wind Orchestra.

Mahler Symphony No. 4

Jan. 17-18

Renowned soprano Camilla Tilling makes her ProMusica debut showcasing her versatility with Mahler Symphony No. 4 and Golijov’s Three Songs for Soprano and String Orchestra. Music Director David Danzmayr leads the orchestra and Tilling through this performance.

Mozart & Schnittke

April 11-12

Creative Partner Vadim Gluzman leads a bold program with this performance. Up-and-coming stars Julian Rhee and Janice Carissa pay homage to Mozart in Schnittke’s Moz-Art á la Haydn and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17. Daugherty’s Diamond in the Rough and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante end the night with a joyful and grand closing.

NAKED CLASSICS: Appalachian Spring

New to ProMusica? NAKED CLASSICS is a great way to discover the chamber orchestra in a causal way. Host Paul Rissmann explores classical music in a fresh format with images, sound bites and interviews with ProMusica’s musicians.

At this concert, explore Copland’s iconic Appalachian Spring. Discover how Copland captured America’s landscapes and traditions in this beloved classic.

Copland & Shostakovich

May 16-17

Bring the 47th season to an end with a joyful evening featuring Gluzman, Danzmayr and the orchestra. Hear the powerful Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Waltz II from Suite for Variety Orchestra No. 1. Capture the heart of the American spirit with Copland’s Appalachian Spring. The evening concludes with Strauss’s Blue Danube Waltz.

