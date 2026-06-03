Pride Month in Columbus

Pride Month is here, bringing a full calendar of events to Columbus and surrounding communities. From large-scale events such as the Stonewall Columbus Pride March, Festival and Resource Fair to all-new gatherings such as the East Side and South Side Prides, there are plenty of ways to celebrate, honor and support the LQBTQ+ community throughout June.

Through June 26

Expand Wexner Center for the Arts

Pride: A Celebration of Queer Movies

The Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

Celebrate Pride Month with an eclectic selection of Queer films, from newly restored cult classics to sneak previews of the year’s most-anticipated LGBTQ+ releases. Tickets are sold separately for each film, visit www.gatewayfilmcenter.org for more details.

Sat., June 6

East Side Pride – “The Mothership”

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Beer Hall, 200 Kelton Ave.

Join Columbus Brewing Co. in its first-ever, free Pride event. The Mothership features multiple performances by drag queens – including Virgina West, Dena Cass, Cherry Poppins and others – a 2.22-mile Pride run and walk, a Queer vendor market and more.

Sun., June 7

Stonewall Columbus Pride Brunch

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

Celebrate those who support the central Ohio LGBTQ+ community with brunch and beverages. Past Patrons of Pride being welcomed back for this year’s program include Anisa Love/Corey Williams, Caleb Mikayla Goins Robinso, Zhané Dawlingz and Virginia West.

Expand South Side Pride

Sun., June 7

South Side Pride – “Glimmer of Hope”

Noon-6 p.m.

Parsons North Brewing Company, 685 Parsons Ave.

Enjoy the first-ever South Side Pride event, a Queer block party and market featuring live performances, drag showcases and more.

Expand City of Reynoldsburg

Sat., June 13

Reynoldsburg Pride Celebration

4-8 p.m.

Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Dr.

Celebrate LGBTQIA+ identities with the City of Reynoldsburg with free entertainment, food trucks, a variety of arts vendors and a pet parade.

Sat., June 13

Tavern Night at The Autonomy Project

7-11 p.m.

Wicked Eden, 2912 S. High St.

Members and non-members are invited to The Autonomy Project’s all-inclusive event space to make friends and play games, whether it may be a Dungeons & Dragons one-shot campaign or a board game you’ve been itching to play. See ticket details at www.autonomyproject.org.

Sat., June 13

Reading the House Down: Columbus’ Premiere Sober Drag Show

7:30-10 p.m.

Clintonville Books, 3286 N. High St.

This drag show returns for its one-year anniversary with a star-studded cast and special guest appearances by Ocean Unknown and Sue Purr-Nova. While alcohol-free, the event will provide free Red Bull products as well as desserts for sale all evening long.

Tues., June 16

Third Annual Interfaith Pride Service

7 p.m.

City Creek Events, 1200 Chambers Rd.

Embrace Queer joy and practice in a community that is widely diverse in religion, tradition and sexuality, featuring 10-plus guests and keynote speakers.

Thurs., June 18

PROUD: A Variety Show!

7:30 p.m.

The Nest Theatre, 2643 N. High St.

The Nest Theatre pulls together a joyful, one-night event full of improv, stand-up comedy and stories. Tickets are $16, with a portion of proceeds going to Kaleidoscope Youth Center. All attendees must be 16 years of age or older.

Fri.-Sat., June 19-20

Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival & Resource Fair

Expand Stonewall Columbus/Travelgay.com

Fri.: 4-10 p.m.

Sat.: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.

Gather at Goodale Park for the largest Pride event in Columbus. Attendees can look forward to 200+ vendors, two active performance stages – headlined by GLAAD and Queerties-nominated singer-songwriter JORDY on Saturday – and a wealth of community resources and entertainment for everyone. This year’s theme is: “Until We’re All Free.”

Sat., June 20

Expand Experience Columbus

Stonewall Columbus Pride March

10:30 a.m.

Broad St. and N. High St.

In 2024, the annual Pride march was made up of more than 22,000 marchers, from nonprofits and activists to corporate sponsors and political candidates. Join the celebration and watch this year’s march start at the Ohio State House and end at North High Street and Buttles Avenue, feeding into the Pride Festival & Resource Fair.

Expand Pinot's Palette

Sat., June 20

Paint with a Queen

3-5:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m.

Pinot’s Palette, 691 N. High St., Ste 101

Celebrate Pride creatively with a guided paint session alongside Tova UraVitch.

Expand Columbus Lesbian & Gay Softball Association

Sun., June 21

Bat-n-Rouge

Noon

Dodge Park and Community Center, 667 Sullivant Ave.

Watch drag artists play softball dressed as celebrity personalities for local charities, laughs and fun. Gates open at noon and the pre-game begins at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 online or $15 at the gate.

Sat., June 27

Stonewall Columbus Drag Race

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Stonewall Columbus, 1160 N. High St.

The second annual 5K Drag Race in collaboration with Fleet Feet begins in June. Racers are encouraged to make their way around the Short North and end at a Block Party hosted by Stonewall Columbus. Information on registration fees are available at stonewallcolumbus.org.

Sat., June 27

Electric Inclusivity

11 p.m.

District West, 145 N. 5th St.

Dance the night away at this high-energy, dance party complete with a DJ, Go-Go dancers and performances. General admission is $5 and 18+ with valid ID only.

Expand Rainbow UA

Sun., June 28

Rainbow UA Pride 2026

1-5 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln., Upper Arlington

Rainbow UA’s Rooted in Pride event takes place at Sunny 95 Park for its sixth year. Visitors of all ages can enjoy music, vendors, the free Teen Closet and a contest for Best Dressed Pet.

Expand Gahanna Ohio Pride

Other Events

June 6: Westerville Pride Fest

June 7: Sunday Funday: Worthington Pride

June 13: Hilliard Pride 2026 | Gahanna Pride

June 14: Grove City Pridefest

Grey Romohr is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.