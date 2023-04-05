PNC Broadway in Columbus announces 2023-24 season line-up

PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA announced the six shows that will be included in the 2023-2024 season with award-winning, fan-favorite productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar while introducing new productions like Mrs. Doubtfire and Moulin Rouge! for a season lineup that will grab the attention of any theatergoer.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Oct. 3-8

The season starts off with the Tony Award-winning musical Jesus Christ

Superstar. With music and lyrics by industry giants Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this rock-opera follows Jesus and his disciples as Judas struggles with Jesus’ mounting influence. Loved by theatre enthusiasts since its opening in 1971, this musical classic explores themes of betrayal, fear, faith and love in an exciting take on the story of Jesus and his disciples.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Oct. 31-Nov. 5

Based on the 1993 film starring Robin Williams, this comedy-musical follows Daniel Hilliard/Eugenia Doubtfire and his cross-dressing antics as he fights for a place in his children’s lives. With music and lyrics by the Kirkpatrick duo, this lighthearted musical closely follows the original film plotline while offering slight plot shifts that will make this show exciting for fans of the movie and first-time viewers.

Moulin Rouge!

Jan. 2-14

Taking home ten Tony awards in 2021, including Best Musical, this jukebox musical and internet sensation includes music from artists such as Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Elton John, the Police and more. Following the forbidden romance of cabaret performer Satine and traveler Christian, the production retains show-stopping numbers such as “El Tango De Roxanne” and “Elephant Love Medley” from the 2001 film while adding other fan favorites such as “Chandelier” and “Firework.”

Company

Feb. 13-18

Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, is enjoying its third revival since its Broadway opening in 1970. This mile-a-minute production takes the stage with musical song staples such as “Being Alive” and “The Ladies Who Lunch.” Composed of vignettes, the show follows Bobbie and her friends who are all in committed relationships. A comedic production, the musical balances humor with a touching narrative about loneliness, friendship and finding love.

Clue: A New Comedy

April 9-14

Based on the 1985 film and Hasbro board game of the same name, Clue is a comedic “whodunnit” that brings the original film to life on stage. As six guests gather at a spooky mansion, they find murder, blackmail and a secret killer. As they struggle to find out who the killer is, more bodies are uncovered and more questions are left unanswered.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

May 7-12

A jukebox musical full of Tina Turner’s top hits such as “The Best” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” this production follows Turner’s life from her hometown beginnings in Tennessee to her rise to worldwide fame as a performing artist. Originally opening in West End in 2019, the show has been touring since and received 12 Tony nominations, bringing home Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. Taking an up-close look at a worldwide sensation, this show celebrates Turner’s extensive career and adventurous life.

Season Extension

While not included in the company’s season, CAPA and Broadway in Columbus welcome three additional shows to the roundup that season ticket holders can purchase tickets for in advance.

Come From Away

Feb. 2-3

A heart-wrenching tale, Come From Away tells the true story of 38 flights that were grounded in a small town in Newfoundland after the attacks on September 11, 2001. As the town scrambles to provide shelter for 7,000 passengers, the cast begins to tell their stories of loss and grief with an ever-shifting set that propels the show toward its end.

Mamma Mia

March 12-17

A family favorite since its Broadway debut in 2001, Mamma Mia is the epitome of summer fun with a soundtrack by the pop band icon, ABBA. With iconic classics such as “Dancing Queen,” “Chiquitita” and the titular “Mamma Mia” this show is an hour and a half of singing, dancing and lighthearted joy.

The Lion King

June 12-July 7

With breathtaking scenic and costume design, this production takes the audience straight to the plains of Africa as Simba and his friends learn what it takes to be king of Pride Rock. With beloved numbers from the original Disney film and new additions such as “Chow Down” and “He Lives in You”, Disney fans and new enthusiasts will find something to love in this production.

