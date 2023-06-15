Pickerington Day of Action: United Way Fairfield County gets kids moving

Courtesy of United Way of Fairfield County United Way Day of Action Pickerington

Looking to get out for some kid-friendly summer fun in Pickerington? Head to Victory Park for a plethora of outdoor activities hosted by United Way of Fairfield County.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 30, United Way of Fairfield County will be hosting its 7th annual Day of Action. This event features kid-favorite activities including arts and crafts, free goodie bags and t-shirts, face painting, balloon twisting, a giant parachute, snow cones, mascots, firetrucks, and of course, a playground and basketball court.

With the increasing accessibility of electronic devices, many kids spend a considerable amount of time playing video

Emily Cordle, campaign and event coordinator at United Way of Fairfield County says A Day of Action encourages kids to get outside and get active, away from the constant distraction of screens.

“It’s just the day to encourage the kids to take a break from their tablets and what else and get the kids outside,” she says.

While many of the activities at the event will be for the kids’ enjoyment, The United Way Foundation caters to the entire family’s needs.

United Way is a nonprofit organization that houses other local nonprofit organizations, helping to fund them and connect them with the people who need their services.

Courtesy of United Way Fairfield County United Way Fairfield County Pickerington Day of Action

“Our main motto is together we can build stronger communities where everyone can thrive,” Cordle says. “We just kind of see what's out in the community, what needs help in funding and that way we can fund that agency or nonprofit to help make a greater impact in the community,” Cordle says.

While the kids play, parents can acquire information regarding local organizations providing resources to the residents of Pickerington.

Planning to be in attendance is the Fairfield Center for Disabilities & Cerebral Palsy as well as Fairfield County’s hunger coalition, board of developmental disabilities, sheriff’s office, health department and alcohol, drug and mental health board.

Additionally, other well-known organizations such as the Red Cross, Nationwide Children’s hospital, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will be present.

“We really just want to make sure that Pickerington knows what services are available to them if they are in need,” she says.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.