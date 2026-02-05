Peter Pan flies to Columbus

Expand BalletMet

Embrace your inner kid with Trey McIntyre’s reimagined Peter Pan presented at Ohio Theatre, Feb. 13-15. BalletMet’s season continues with this new two-act ballet, choreographed by McIntrye with a fresh spin.

BalletMet co-produced this adaptation in collaboration with Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas and the Texas Ballet Theatre in Dallas. Since 1978, the BalletMet has been bringing new work to life on stage across Central Ohio and beyond.

This fresh take on J.M. Barrie’s cherished 1911 story of Neverland features defying choreography with a rebellious edge, emphasizing the daring journey Pan, Wendy, and the rest of the Lost Boys take on this magical adventure.

Peter Pan is McIntrye’s first full-length choreographed ballet, which he first presented at the Wortham Theater Center on March 18, 2002.

The BalletMet production, featuring brand new set and costume design by Emma Bailey – best known for her work on the Broadway production of SIX: The Musical – blends punk rock and glam to create a never-before-seen Neverland.

“Peter Pan’s story is essentially the artist’s journey and the real life right-of-passage in the ways in which we transition from child to adult,” McIntyre says in a press release from BalletMet.

This production of Peter Pan is a continuation of BalletMet’s promised commitment to presenting new works that blend innovation and classic storytelling, creating an unforgettable experience for the audience.

The music is a selection of Sir Edward Elgar compositions, an English composer most known for his romantic style and his Enigma variations.

McIntyre’s two-act Peter Pan soars above expectations with a 2 hour and 15-minute run time and thrilling score, keeping audiences glued to their seats and eagerly awaiting the next act.

Peter Pan makes its pixie dust-filled debut on Feb. 13 and will run until Feb. 15, so don’t grow up just yet and grab your tickets, available for purchase here.

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.