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A brand-new production is making its world premiere in Columbus. A collaboration between Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), BalletMet and Netherlands-based production company ODD Continent, Ordinary Woman brings together dancers, actors, singers and a live on-stage quintet under the creative direction of BalletMet Artistic Director Remi Wörtmeyer. The show reimagines the music catalog of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, incorporating songs such as “Steve McQueen” and “Strong Enough” into its narrative.

At the center of the musical drama are two estranged sisters, Abilene and Rosalyn, whose lives have taken them in very different directions. One has settled into a quieter life as a nurse, while the other has become a risqué celebrity. When one sister returns to their hometown, the two are forced to confront their past and find common ground amid a period of environmental and social unrest.

Ordinary Woman will make its debut with three performances at the Davidson Theatre in the Riffe Center Theatre Complex Nov. 20-22.

Expand Z. F. Taylor Z. F. Taylor

The production features two other main characters, Eli and Frank, the latter of which is a longtime friend of the sisters. Z. F. Taylor who portrays Frank, sat down between rehearsals to discuss the show and his experience joining the cast.

Frank is the more stable of the two male characters, but Taylor’s path to the role was anything but traditional. While attending a BalletMet performance with his wife, Taylor met Wörtmeyer through Sue Porter, executive director of BalletMet. After learning about Taylor’s artistic work and background, Wörtmeyer was impressed – so much so, that he rewrote the part for Taylor.

Taylor has been an artist his entire life, with experience singing, dancing and acting.

“I grew up on the East Coast,” says Taylor, who is originally from New Jersey. “It’s a melting pot, so you get a chance to learn everything. And there wasn’t any one thing that I did not like.”

He spent years developing each discipline, determined to become the best performer he could be. Today, his work also includes producing and mentoring youth artists.

That dedication and range of experience come together in Ordinary Woman, where Taylor gets to draw on all three performance disciplines while exploring an emotional depth he hasn’t often encountered in a role.

“He’s a character that understands what love and loss is, and never really gets a chance to reach his goals of love and family,” Taylor says. “I know that well, and I know it well in the artistic world. I’ve played a couple parts like this, but not to this depth where the character actually has to make a decision: ‘How much is too much?’”

Making an impact

Beyond Frank’s personal struggles, the production also explores broader issues, including the fragility of freedom and the debilitating nature of postpartum depression.

Expand Catie Flanagan Behind the scenes

“The question in this show is, ‘Where do your loyalties lie?’” Taylor says, “What happens when your loyalties shift for your own gratification? What happens when what you need and what you want supersedes what someone else may need or want? What happens when your mental or physical health has a huge bearing on how you interact with your family, how you interact with the public, how you interact with yourself? These are all themes that a lot of us deal with. But can we put a voice to it?”

Taylor looks forward to bringing those issues to light, hoping the show will encourage audiences to reflect on such questions and recognize what matters most.

“I think it’s necessary to do a show like this in this social and political climate,” Taylor says.

He also hopes his presence onstage will challenge audiences to reconsider their expectations and broaden their minds. As the production’s only African American performer, Taylor brings another dimension to the cast, even though his cultural background isn’t mentioned in the script. Although the role was rewritten for him, Taylor says leaving that aspect of his identity out of the storyline was intentional.

“I want the audience to see that not everything has to fit into a mold,” he says. “I am the odd man out, and it brings that extra dynamic to it that causes the audience to have to digest it while it’s not actually a part of the storyline.”

Music tells the story

Sheryl Crow’s music serves as the soundtrack of Ordinary Woman, with familiar songs taking on new meaning within the sisters’ story. Taylor says the lyrics help communicate the characters’ experiences in ways he hadn’t previously imagined.

“There’s a song like ‘Steve McQueen,’ about escaping from place to place, and never really finding a home,” Taylor says. “Or a song like ‘Where?’ where you’re wondering what we’re going to be when we get older if we don’t make better decisions now. Sheryl Crow’s music is telling a story like I never imagined.”

With themes of freedom and resilience woven throughout Crow’s catalog, Taylor looks forward to seeing how audiences connect the music to Abilene and Rosalyn’s journey.

Behind the scenes

While Ordinary Woman features just four main characters, bringing the production to life has required a large creative team from BalletMet, CAPA and ODD Continent. Taylor says he was surprised by the number of people involved once rehearsals began. He is especially excited for audiences to see the great amount of talent being put into the show – both behind the scenes and on the stage.

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“Four amazing talents pull off an entire show,” Taylor says. “If you ever go to listen to a band or go to a show, maybe it’s an acoustic night or a poetry slam, and it’s a feeling like you can’t hide. It’s that type of show. Even though these characters might not be us in real life, it causes us to present ourselves in a vulnerable way.”

The experience has also pushed Taylor to challenge himself. Because of outside responsibilities, he joined rehearsals a week after the rest of the cast. He notes that most of his fellow performers work full-time in the industry, while he balances his artistic pursuits with other commitments. As a result, he has had to devote additional time to mastering his part. Even on the day of CityScene’s interview with him, he had three rehearsals scheduled.

Still, Taylor says the extra effort has been worthwhile and made him even prouder of his work.

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“Humbleness makes me feel grateful,” he says. “There are so many people out there that would love the chance to do this. So, if you have the opportunity to do it, be grateful for it. And if you’re not meeting the mark, and people are buying tickets to come see you, put in the work.”

Having rehearsed for about a month now, he feels that dedication is reflected in the production. With a week left until opening night, he is ready to introduce his character to the world and see how audiences resonate with the show.

As Ordinary Woman makes its world premiere, Taylor hopes to establish its potential for a future beyond Columbus. For now, though, he is proud that Columbus gets to be the first place audiences experience it.

“I hope the audience sees that we have a lot of talent in Columbus,” he says.

Ordinary Woman runs Nov. 20-22 at the Davidson Theatre. Tickets start at $49.99 and are available at www.CAPA.com or at the CAPA Ticket Center.

Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.