Pelotonia Ride Weekend Returns to Columbus this August

× Expand Courtesy of Pelotonia

Pelotonia’s annual Ride Weekend charity event returns to Columbus this August with a variety of new and classic routes, spectator sections and celebratory events.

Starting with the Opening Ceremony Friday, Aug. 4 and continuing with cycling events well into the weekend, Pelotonia’s Ride Weekend continues to give every dollar raised by participants to support cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Throughout the years, Pelotonia has raised more than $258 million.

“The Pelotonia community continues to make a remarkable impact on the world of cancer research, screening and early diagnosis,” says Joe Apgar, president of Pelotonia. “As we move into our 15th Ride Weekend – a momentous milestone for a grassroots organization – we’re eager to bring the community together for another incredible year of transformational impact.”

The opening ceremony takes place at McFerson Commons and North Bank Park in the Arena District from 3-8 p.m. and features a headliner performance by multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer. Other performances curated by Music Columbus are planned, and attendees can also enjoy vendors, food and drink, a kids area, powerful survivor stories and more.

Courtesy of Pelotonia

On Saturday, Aug. 5, more than 6,500 riders are testing their endurance as they take on a variety of new and classic fan-favorite routes ranging from 24 to 184 miles.

One new route is the New Albany Loop, a 37-mile Sunday course for intermediate riders that starts and ends in downtown New Albany and takes participants north to Sunbury.

The longest routes are a 160-mile two-day trip from Pickerington to Gambier to New Albany and a 184-mile two-day track from downtown Columbus to Gambier to New Albany. The shortest course is a 24-mile Saturday route from downtown Columbus to Pickerington and is great for all experience levels.

Pelotonia encourages spectators to get out and cheer for the riders, and its spectator map pinpoints the various locations for its Community Cheer Zones between downtown Columbus and Pickerington. Several route maps are also available to find your perfect spot to root for participants.

Registration to volunteer or participate in the Ride Weekend is still open for those interested, and donations will be accepted through Oct. 15.

Nathan Mader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.