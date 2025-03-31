Otterbein Theatre presents Footloose

Expand Footloose

Otterbein University’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents its adaptation of appraised and award-nominated classic, Footloose. The musical premieres at Otterbein’s Fritsche Theatre at Crown Hall, 30 S. Grove St., April 3 with showings continuing through April 12.

Based on the 1984 hit film starring Kevin Bacon, John Lithgow and Lori Singer, musical productions of Footloose became popular in 1998 when the first Broadway adaptation was nominated for four Tony awards.

The musical follows the story of mischievous teenager and city boy, Ren McCormack, who begrudgingly moves from Chicago to the small, country town of Bomont. It’s there Ren discovers the town’s strict and unfair restrictions outlawing dancing.

Antagonized and criticized by the town’s distinguished reverand, Ren finds himself on a mission to bring dance and self-expression back to Bomont with the help of new friends and the reverend’s daughter, Ariel.

Both Ren and the town of Bomont are ultimately forced to confront age old trauma and reconcile authority with the discernment and sharpness of youthful spirits to restore joy to the town.

Otterbein’s production of Footloose will incorporate the original screenplay and lyrics by Dean Pitchford and original music by Tom Snow, as well as new and different musical numbers to enhance the story.

The musical stars Evan Blust as Ren McCormack, Megan Gault as Ariel Moore, Phoebe Mock as Vi Moore and Aidan McCracken as Reverend Shaw Moore, all of whom are musical theatre, dance or acting students.

Enjoy and support talented student performances in both acting and ensemble from directors and Otterbein professors Lenny Leibowitz and Lori Kay Harvey, as well as choreographer Anna Elliott.

Curtains open at 7:30 p.m. excluding the matinée performance on Sun., April 6 which begins at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online at www.otterbein.edu/footloose or at Crown Hall’s box office open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Frances Denman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.