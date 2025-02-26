OSUCCC – James makes significant breakthroughs in multiple myeloma research

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC) – James is a well-known facility, consistently ranking as one of the nation’s top cancer hospitals. However, it is lesser known that The James is also a world leader in blood cancer treatments, including treatments for the rare disease, multiple myeloma.

Multiple myeloma (MM) is an uncommon, currently incurable form of blood cancer with an average lifetime risk of roughly 1 percent. It occurs when a type of white blood cell – plasma cells – multiply abnormally and build up in bone marrow.

While there is still much to learn about the disease, The James is making huge strides in MM research, currently offering access to the country’s most advanced clinical trials.

Transforming treatment

In recent years, The James has led and co-led multiple, successful clinical research trials revolving around MM.

“We’re excited,” says Dr. Naresh Bumma, a hematology specialist at The James. “If you look at any of the drug approvals that have happened in the field of multiple myeloma in the last five to 10 years, OSU has been involved in pretty much all of them.”

For instance, one recent trial at The James found that adding the drug aprepitant to patients’ treatment regimens lowered rates of delayed nausea and vomiting, effectively reducing the side effects of chemotherapy and stem cell transplant. Aprepitant is now a standard part of MM treatment at the James.

Another trial tested a new antibody drug, IPH2101, and its ability to assist the immune system’s natural killer (NK) cells, which fight MM cells. The trial found that the drug was safe, well-tolerated and effective.

Further research around IPH2101 will continue, as well as research on a second, similar drug being developed called Elotuzumab. This lab-made antibody also fights MM cells and, as found by an additional OSUCCC – James trial, boosts other NK cell functions.

Closer to a cure

The James is also making progress in terms of genetic research and finding new prognosticators to detect MM earlier on.

“Traditionally, there are some diseases that are considered genetic. But with myeloma… we don’t have a clear-cut gene,” Bumma says.

Because MM has not yet been linked to a specific gene, making its cause unclear, the disease often goes undiagnosed until it becomes symptomatic. However, advances in research are playing a major role in paving the way towards a cure.

Recently, The James researchers discovered three molecules that can help turn back on a tumor-suppressing gene that’s often switched off in patients with MM. Another trial co-led by The James found that two specific microRNAs can help predict how long a patient with MM may survive.

“In the next five to 10 years, we expect cellular therapy to become a bigger part of treatment,” Bumma says. “We’ll be able to diagnose patients earlier, treat them better (and) keep patients in remission for long periods of time… to me, that’s one step closer to getting a cure.”

Awareness in action

When it comes to ailments such as MM, raising awareness plays an incredibly important part in the search for a cure and efforts to increase patients’ quality of life.

“Many people don’t really know what multiple myeloma is. (By) making them aware, … patients can get a sense of belonging when people understand what they have,” Bumma says. “To have a quality of life, to be able to live the life they need to, they’re going to do that in their community, not in the hospital.”

Fostering awareness also has the potential to help people recognize any symptoms they may be experiencing, which are, otherwise, often ignored, Bumma says.

Spreading awareness has the power to further fund research and improve treatment methods. Bumma believes community involvement is essential to aiding advocacy and philanthropy efforts, which is why he encourages people to look into how they can support nonprofits, such as the MMORE for Multiple Myeloma Research Fund at The James.

“As medical professionals, and also just people of the community in general, … (we need to say), ‘Hey, listen, there’s this group of people that needs your help,’” Bumma says.

