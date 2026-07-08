Opera Columbus 2026-27 Season

Opera Columbus is joining in on American 250 celebrations with its 45th season, American Icons, which features classics that have shaped American culture.
Opera Columbus
Nov. 6-8
Palace Theatre
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Opera Columbus collaborates with Columbus Association for the Performing Arts in a show that combines opera, musical theater and jazz. Based on the operetta by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, Pirates! The Penzance Musical brings the jazz of New Orleans to Columbus as it follows the story of young Frederic, Major General Stanley and his daughter Mabel and, of course, the Pirate King.
Opera Columbus
December
Various locations
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This holiday season, join Opera Columbus at your favorite local breweries and cafes to sing along to the timeless December tradition that is Handel’s Messiah.
Opera Columbus
The Girl of the Golden West (La Fanciulla del West)
Feb. 26 and 28
Southern Theatre
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Puccini’s cinematic and emotional scores bring to life this story of romance, danger and hope in the land of the wild west – where Minnie falls in love with outlaw Dick Johnson and must choose between love and the law.
Opera Columbus
April 16 and 18
Palace Theatre
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Paul Moravec’s score and Mark Campbell’s libretto transforms Stephen King’s cult classic, The Shining, into a haunting and thrilling opera, bringing the Torrence family’s drama and the malevolent isolation of the Overlook Hotel to Columbus.
Opera Columbus
May 16
Southern Theatre
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Witness the next generation of professional opera at the internationally recognized Cooper-Bing Competition. During this vocal competition, known as “The Olympics of Opera,” five finalists will compete for a prize of $10,000.
For more information, visit www.operacolumbus.org.
Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.