Opera Columbus’ 2023-24 season to sing the praises of women

× Expand Courtesy of Opera Columbus Opera Columbus 2023-24 season

While some may think opera to be a stuffy art form, Opera Columbus has worked to change that. Founded in 1981, the company is unafraid of challenging operatic conventions, prioritizing diversity and originality during the creative processes for its productions.

On and off the stage, women play an integral role in sustaining opera’s modern-day mystique. Opera Columbus’ 2023-24 season, which was announced on April 3, is designed as a testament to this fact.

Season tickets will be available starting May 7, and tickets to individual operas will be released starting June 1. Additional information about tickets can be found on the company’s website.

Sept. 29 and Oct. 1

Carmen

Southern Theatre

Courtesy of Opera Columbus Opera Columbus Carmen

Even those who haven’t seen Carmen live would likely recognize one or two songs from its iconic French score.

Eager to avoid jail time for her participation in a workplace fight, the pleasure-loving Carmen seduces soldier Don José as a means of escape. But his unwillingness to let her go results in bitter tragedy. Only 90 minutes in length, Carmen burns with a sense of lustful obsession, while simultaneously exploring Spain’s gender politics in the early 1800s.

Singing the role of Carmen will be Tesia Kwarteng, who is currently performing alongside renowned actors such as Phillipa Soo and Taylor Trensch in the Broadway revival of Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater. Choreographer and 2022-23 Crane Directing Fellowship recipient Sarah Dahnke is set to stage direct.

March 1-2, 2024

Eugene Onegin

Ohio Theatre

Courtesy of Opera Columbus Opera Columbus Eugene Onegin

Opera Columbus’ 2024 rendition of Eugene Onegin aims to celebrate two influential creators: Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and American painter Edward Hopper. Written and orchestrated by Tchaikovsky in the 1870s, Eugene Onegin follows the titular character as he crosses paths with a young woman named Tatyana. Though Tatyana expresses genuine love for Onegin in a letter, he condescendingly dismisses her feelings, tumbling down a path of selfish indifference that becomes inescapable.

Stage directed by Rosetta Cucchi – artistic director of the Wexford Festival Opera, held yearly in Ireland – and co-produced with the Columbus Symphony, Eugene Onegin is sure to be engrossing. The production’s aesthetic will draw upon Hopper’s realist paintings, reflecting a modified ‘50s setting.

April 2024

The Temple, A Magic Flute Experience

Courtesy of Opera Columbus Opera Columbus The Temple, A Magic Flute Experience

As one of “Opera Columbus’ boldest experiments yet,” The Temple, A Magic Flute Experience will be performed in “an undisclosed, speakeasy-like location,” according to an Opera Columbus press release.

This artistic riff on Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s The Magic Flute, a fairytale-esque adventure of magic and mystery, retains Mozart’s compositions while affording female characters more agency. Moreover, it will be sung in English as opposed to German.

Stepping into the director position for The Temple, A Magic Flute Experience is Allegra Libonati, known for directing everything from Broadway musicals to Las Vegas circus shows.

May 19, 2024

Cooper-Bing Competition

Southern Theatre

Courtesy of Opera Columbus Opera Columbus Copper-Bing Competition

The Cooper-Bing Competition sees young opera artists, and ultimately five finalists, vie for an impressive $10,000 prize. Returning for a 40th time, the event encourages both budding creatives and excellence in opera.

Don't miss this year's competition taking place on April 30 at The Southern Theatre. Check out Opera Columbus' website for tickets and a look at the finalists.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.