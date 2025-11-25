Ohio State vs. Michigan, 2025

Ohio State Athletics
The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor this Saturday, Nov. 29, to take on the Wolverines in the final game of the regular season. One of the greatest college football rivalries to exist, The Game is sure to be legendary this year.
The pressure is on as the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Buckeyes take on that team up North for a faceoff with significant playoff implications. While the Wolverines enter the game with a season record of 9-2, they have won the last four matchups against Ohio State. But the defending national champions still hold the all-time score against the Wolverines at 19-15-1, and are currently favorited to win by 12 points.
Pressure is high on head coach Ryan Day as well, who has just one win against the Wolverines in 2019.
Buckeye fans are hopeful that star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who were both out last weekend against the Rutgers with injuries, will be back on the field for this high-stakes rivalry game.
Grab all of your scarlet and gray gear and tune in at noon for The Game.
@thebrutusbuckeye
Where to watch
The Game will kick off at noon on Saturday. If you’re not traveling all the way up to Ann Arbor, here are a few spots in Columbus that will be packed with Buckeye fans:
- Studio 35: Come watch The Game on a big screen with plenty of beer, popcorn, pizza and sandwiches.
- Varsity Club, Out-R-Inn, Little Bar and Victory Lap: If you are looking for lively spots near Ohio State’s campus packed with students and alumni, check out some of these surrounding bars.
- Short North Pint House: With a wide variety of beers and plenty of TVs, this spot is great for game day.
- Land-Grant Brewing Company: Watch the Buckeyes on giant outdoor screens with drinks, food trucks and plenty of Buckeye spirit.
- Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen: With over 100 TVs, watch the Buckeyes with food, drinks and packed with Buckeye fans.
Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com .