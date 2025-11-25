Ohio State vs. Michigan, 2025

Expand Ohio State Athletics

The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor this Saturday, Nov. 29, to take on the Wolverines in the final game of the regular season. One of the greatest college football rivalries to exist, The Game is sure to be legendary this year.

The pressure is on as the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Buckeyes take on that team up North for a faceoff with significant playoff implications. While the Wolverines enter the game with a season record of 9-2, they have won the last four matchups against Ohio State. But the defending national champions still hold the all-time score against the Wolverines at 19-15-1, and are currently favorited to win by 12 points.

Pressure is high on head coach Ryan Day as well, who has just one win against the Wolverines in 2019.

Buckeye fans are hopeful that star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who were both out last weekend against the Rutgers with injuries, will be back on the field for this high-stakes rivalry game.

Grab all of your scarlet and gray gear and tune in at noon for The Game.

Where to watch

The Game will kick off at noon on Saturday. If you’re not traveling all the way up to Ann Arbor, here are a few spots in Columbus that will be packed with Buckeye fans:

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com .