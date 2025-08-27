Ohio State faces Texas in highly-anticipated season opener

Expand OSU Athletics

The Ohio State Buckeyes return to the Shoe this Saturday, Aug. 30, to take on the Texas Longhorns in their season opener.

Enjoy Labor Day weekend with this exciting football match up.

The last time the Buckeyes faced the Longhorns was in January’s Cotton Bowl, when Ohio State’s win led them to the national championship game. Now, the defending national champions are back with a mix of old and new stars as well as returning head coach Ryan Day.

Redshirt freshman Julian Sayin will lead the Buckeyes as the starting quarterback, while Arch Manning leads the Longhorns.

The last time Ohio State and Texas faced each other in the regular season was in 2006. The all-time score against each other is tied at 2-2. Experts are divided on how this game will turn out.

Catch ESPN College GameDay live before the game from outside the Shoe starting at 9 a.m.

Don’t forget to grab all of your scarlet gear! Scarlet-out the Shoe (or your living room) with this game day theme.

Where to watch

The Buckeyes kick off at noon on Saturday. If you’re not going to the Shoe, here are a few ither spots that will be packed with cheering Buckeye fans:

Urban Myer’s Pint House: This lively spot in Bridge Park is ideal for a game day filled with Buckeye spirit.

The Railhouse: With a variety of drinks and outdoor seating, this bar is perfect to enjoy a game day.

Budd Dairy: With multiple bars and food options, this spot has TVs on every level to watch the Buckeyes.

Smash Park: This new location has food, drinks and games to keep you entertained during timeouts and commercial breaks.

Varsity Club, Out-R-Inn, Little Bar and The O on Lane: If you are looking for lively spots near the Shoe, check out some of these surrounding bars.

Little Grand Market: The market is packed with local vendors and bars for you to enjoy your game day.

