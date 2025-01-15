Ohio State faces Notre Dame in a historic National Championship Game

× Expand Brutus

On January 20, two of college football’s biggest names meet at the Mercedez Benz Stadium for the 2025 College Football Playoff Championship Game. This marks the historic first-ever CFP Championship in the 12-team playoff era, with both Ohio State, ranked No. 7, and Notre Dame, ranked No. 8, entering the game as underdogs.

Ohio State has made a strong case for their championship bid, showcasing an elite offense and a defense that has improved significantly throughout the season. Despite devastating losses in the regular season, the Buckeyes have earned their place on this stage through the playoffs and are looking to secure their first national title since 2014.

Ohio State’s offense, led by quarterback Will Howard and one of the deepest wide receiver units in the nation, has been explosive during its playoff run. The running game has also been effective, creating a balanced attack that has proven difficult for opponents to stop. This running game was particularly strong against Texas when star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was noticeably absent in yardage.

Defensively, Ohio State has relied on a strong front seven and timely plays in the secondary to contain opposing offenses, allowing them to compete at the highest level throughout the season.

Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer made history in the previous game with a strip-sack that not only set a new program record for most sacks in a single season but also shifted momentum in the Buckeyes' favor, showcasing his exceptional skill and securing a place in the Buckeye history books.

Notre Dame has been a strong force this season, also rising against its regular season record to prove their place in the championship. Their ability to control the tempo of games and build off of turnovers has made them a consistent threat against elite opponents. As another top-tier program, Notre Dame brings its own strengths to the table, setting the stage for an exciting battle.

Where to watch

The CFP National Championship takes place on Monday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m. EST. Looking for a spot to watch the game? Here are a few spots that will be buzzing with Buckeye fans:

Little Bar

Located less than a mile from the stadium, Little Bar is a popular spot for Buckeye fans. With great gameday deals, Little Bar flourishes during football season.

Out-R-Inn

Although it is typically quite crowded on gameday, its energetic atmosphere and close proximity to pizza by the slice makes it worth it.

Pint House (Short North)

This Short North spot is packed each Saturday with college football fans. With TVs lining the bar, a beer garden and a delicious brunch menu, it is sure to be a hotspot this weekend.

BrewDog

You can enjoy the game at any BrewDog location on Monday, and the spot will also be offerings $5 pints and BOGO $1 burgers and bottomless NAs.

