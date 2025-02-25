Ohio Stadium transforms for the NHL Stadium Series

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Russell LaBounty Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 National Hockey League Stadium Series at The Ohio State University’s iconic Horseshoe, home of the Buckeyes and National Football League Champions.

This marks Ohio Stadium’s first NHL Stadium Series game, giving the City of Columbus potential to take home another big win this year.

Introduced in 2014, the Stadium Series offers fans more opportunities to attend the NHL’s limited, regular-season outdoor games. In preparation, famous baseball and football stadiums around the country are transformed into professional ice rinks for the annual Series, which takes place in late February or early March.

Workers at OSU have been rigorously constructing a hockey rink in Ohio Stadium, bringing mobile refrigeration pipes and units, and massive crates of coolant into the arena to ice the field. Recent frozen and snowy weather in Columbus makes experts hopeful that temperatures will remain chilly as the game approaches.

The Weather Channel predicts a high temperature of 37 degrees on March 1 and a low of 25 degrees. With the sun setting as the game is scheduled to begin, conditions should be ideal for the ice rink, especially compared with past Stadium Series games where temperatures stayed in the 40s.

Earlier in the season, the Blue Jackets suffered a close 5-4 loss to the Red Wings despite being favored to win. The two teams will face off once again on Feb. 27, just two days before their Stadium Series game. This leaves plenty of playing time for these teams to hash it out.

As the first outdoor game in Blue Jacket history, fans are excited to watch their team compete in its home city. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Frances Denman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.