Ohio Department of Natural Resources hosts events for America 250

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From Lake Erie, to its 76 state parks, to its miles of biking and hiking trails, Ohio has no shortage of beautiful outdoor spaces to explore and appreciate. In celebration of America 250, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has planned more than 50 events across the state to highlight the rich history of its public land.

Although America250-Ohio’s monthly theme “Ohio Outdoors: Exploring Ohio’s Natural Resources” is in June, ODNR is hosting events throughout the year, having held ODNR winter hikes in January and February as well as a scavenger hunt in early March, with much more to come for the rest of the year.

Events are subject to change. See ODNR’s website for more details.

April

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Floating Through History with the Goodyear Blimp at Wingfoot State Park

April 4, 18, 25, 10-11 a.m.

Located just outside of Akron, Wingfoot Lake State Park was formerly owned by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company before becoming a state park in 2009. Visitors can explore the park on a .75-mile, naturalist-guided, beginner-friendly hike while learning about Goodyear’s key role in the growth and industrialization of both Akron and the U.S.

Legacy Tree Celebration at Johnson Woods

April 14, 10 a.m.-noon

Some of Ohio’s oldest trees are older than the country itself. ODNR’s Legacy Tree Celebrations allow attendees to learn more about the importance of trees in American history while honoring trees older than 250 years old and learning about the land they call home. Legacy Tree Celebrations will also take place in June and September.

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Lighthouses at Lake Erie

April 25, noon-4 p.m.

Ohio’s shoreline is home to more than a dozen lighthouses, one of the most famous being Marblehead Lighthouse. Attendees can tour this historical lighthouse and meet representatives from neighboring lighthouses. They can additionally visit the nearby Lifesaving Station Museum.

More April events

April 4 – Hebron State, Senecaville State and Castalia State Fish Hatchery Open Houses, 10 a.m-2 p.m.

Hebron State, Senecaville State and Castalia State Fish Hatchery Open Houses, 10 a.m-2 p.m. April 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Kincaid State Fish Hatchery Open House

Kincaid State Fish Hatchery Open House April 18, 1-4 p.m. – Cemetery Tour at Salt Fork State Park

Cemetery Tour at Salt Fork State Park April 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – London State Fish Hatchery Open House

London State Fish Hatchery Open House April 25, 10:30-11 a.m. – Ohio Buckeye Planting - Pymatuning

Ohio Buckeye Planting - Pymatuning April 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Run for the Trees: Happy Little 5K - Pymatuning

May

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Girl Scout Tree Promise at Deer Creek Wildlife Area

May 2, 9 a.m.-noon

In 2021, the Girls Scouts of the USA launched “Girl Scout Tree Promise,” an initiative aiming to plant five million trees in five years. Since 2023, ODNR has partnered with Girl Scouts to plant 250,000 trees by 2026. This event marks the final planting of the 250,000 trees. It will demonstrate tree planting and allow Girls Scouts to unlock the Girl Scout Tree Promise Patch. Registration required.

Arts Around A.W. Marion State Park

May 9, noon-4 p.m.

In collaboration with ArtsaRound, a Circleville nonprofit supporting local artists, this celebration highlights the connection between art, nature and American history through outdoor art displays and family-friendly activities.

More May events

May 2, noon-3 p.m. – Lock Fest at Lake White State Park

Lock Fest at Lake White State Park May 8 (tentative), 6 a.m-6 p.m. – Bird Ohio Day at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area

Bird Ohio Day at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area May 23 – Birdwatching at the Lake at Buck Creek State Park

Birdwatching at the Lake at Buck Creek State Park May 30, 7-8 p.m. – History of Tar Hollow State Park

June

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BioBlitz

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During June, ODNR is hosting several BioBlitz events, challenging participants to find and record different species of plants, insects and animals, in celebration of Ohio’s biodiversity.

June 1-30 – Maumee Bay State Park: Race to 250

Maumee Bay State Park: Race to 250 June 1, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. – Lake Hope State Park (virtual with iNaturalist app)

Lake Hope State Park (virtual with iNaturalist app) June 6-7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Indian Lake State Park BioBlitz Weekend

Indian Lake State Park BioBlitz Weekend June 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Van Buren State Park

Van Buren State Park June 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Mining Reclamation Hike and BioBlitz at Jesse Owens State Park

Mining Reclamation Hike and BioBlitz at Jesse Owens State Park June 20, 1-4 p.m. – Naturalist-led BioBlitz Bonanza at Alum Creek State Park

Great Council State Park Heritage Celebration

June 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This park honors both Native Americans and European settlers, featuring a 12,000-square-foot interpretive center modeled after a historic Shawnee longhouse, which includes historic displays, a gallery and theater space, a living stream and more. Attendees can participate in guided tours of the interpretive center, living history demonstrations, historical presentations and programs.

Ohio Geology Discovery Day at Horace R. Collins Laboratory at Alum Creek State Park

June 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This laboratory houses the Ohio Geological Sample Repository, containing thousands of geological samples collected from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. Visitors of all ages can learn about the state’s rocks, minerals, fossils and more at this free event. Another Geology Discovery Day will take place in November.

More June events

June 6, 9 a.m.-noon – Furnace to Forest Hike at Lake Hope State Park

Furnace to Forest Hike at Lake Hope State Park June 6, 9:30 a.m.-noon – Three Trails of America Hike: Miami-Erie, Buckeye, North Country Trail at Lake Loramie State Park

Three Trails of America Hike: Miami-Erie, Buckeye, North Country Trail at Lake Loramie State Park June 12 – Cranberry Bog Biennial Open House

Cranberry Bog Biennial Open House June 13, 10 a.m.-noon – Growing up Miamian at Lake Loramie State Park

Growing up Miamian at Lake Loramie State Park June 13, 1-2 p.m. – Freedom in Nature: Wildlife and Heritage Walk at Alum Creek State Park

Freedom in Nature: Wildlife and Heritage Walk at Alum Creek State Park June 14 – Kayak Cruisin’ at Madison Lake State Park

Kayak Cruisin’ at Madison Lake State Park June 18, 10 a.m.-noon – Legacy Tree Celebration at Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum

Legacy Tree Celebration at Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum June 20, 8 a.m.-noon – Kid’s Fishing Derby at Lake Loramie State Park

Kid’s Fishing Derby at Lake Loramie State Park June 20, noon-6 p.m. – Appalachian Music Festival at Pike Lake State Park

Appalachian Music Festival at Pike Lake State Park June 20, 9-10:30 p.m. – Movie at the Beach at Indian Lake State Park

Fourth of July Festivities

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Where better to commemorate Independence Day than in the great outdoors? ODNR is hosting several events during July, including an orchestral performance at Marblehead Lighthouse, fireworks and picnics at Indian Lake, as well as opportunities for reading and learning with a Dillon State Park naturalist.

July 3, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. – Fourth of July Celebration at Lake Loramie State Park

Fourth of July Celebration at Lake Loramie State Park July 4, 6-8 p.m. – A Patriotic Fourth at Marblehead Lighthouse State Park

A Patriotic Fourth at Marblehead Lighthouse State Park July 4, 10-11 p.m. – Fourth of July Fireworks at Indian Lake State Park

Fourth of July Fireworks at Indian Lake State Park July 9, 7-8:30 p.m. – Maples and Manuscripts at Octagon Earthworks/Newark

Maples and Manuscripts at Octagon Earthworks/Newark July 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Learning Adventures: Based on the Book at Dillon State Park

Learning Adventures: Based on the Book at Dillon State Park July 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. – Food Truck Picnic at Indian Lake State Park

Food Truck Picnic at Indian Lake State Park July 12 – Deer Creek Beach Bash

August

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Meteor Shower Campout at Caesar Creek State Park

Aug. 8, 4-11:45 p.m.

Attendees can get a chance to see the annual Perseid Meteor Shower on the beach while also enjoying family activities and live entertainment.

More August events

Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – A Walk Through History at Independence Dam

September

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Historical Firearms Demonstration and Education Open House at Spring Valley Shooting Range

Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

See what life was like in America and Ohio 250 years ago with presentations including trapping, Dutch oven cooking and more, as well as displays of firearms from the 1700s and 1800s.

More September events

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Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-noon – Legacy Tree Celebration at Goll Woods State Nature Preserve

Legacy Tree Celebration at Goll Woods State Nature Preserve Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Pickleball Tournament at Indian Lake State Park

Pickleball Tournament at Indian Lake State Park Sept. 18-20 – Harvest Festival at Lake Loramie State Park

Harvest Festival at Lake Loramie State Park Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Celebrating Over 180 Years of Muskingum River

Celebrating Over 180 Years of Muskingum River Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m. – Movie Night at Shawnee State Park - A Force for Nature: Lucy Braun

Movie Night at Shawnee State Park - A Force for Nature: Lucy Braun Sept. 20, 2-4 p.m. – Grand Opening: Dr. E. Lucy Braun Lookout Trail at Shawnee State Park

October

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Celestial Stories of the Underground Railroad at Caesar Creek State Park

Oct. 2, 6-11 p.m.

Learn about the role of the night sky in guiding enslaved people to freedom. This event includes a cemetery sunset driving tour, followed by a half mile night hike, stargazing and storytelling.

Grandma Gatewood Fall Colors Hike at Hocking Hills State Park

Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Emma Gatewood, also known as Grandma Gatewood, was an American ultra-light hiking pioneer and the first woman to hike the entire Appalachian Trail alone, doing so at 67. Inspired by her life’s challenges, this guided 6-mile hike features uphill climbs and sandstone steps as hikers traverse the section from Old Man’s Cave to Cedar Falls.

More October events

Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Native Edible Plants Hike at Indian Lake State Park

Native Edible Plants Hike at Indian Lake State Park Oct. 10, 6-9:30 p.m. – Ohio Goes to the Movies; Hollywood Returns to Malabar Farm State Park

Ohio Goes to the Movies; Hollywood Returns to Malabar Farm State Park Oct. 24-25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Annual Fall Foliage Tour at Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve

November

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Trail of Heroes Dedication at Cowan Lake State Park

Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This event will dedicate the Trail of Heroes, located just across the road from the Nature Center, to veterans and first responders from Clinton County. Attendees can also read the stories of local heroes as they walk the trail.

More November events

Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Ohio Geology Discovery Day at Horace R. Collins Laboratory at Alum Creek State Park

Ohio Geology Discovery Day at Horace R. Collins Laboratory at Alum Creek State Park TBA – Letters Home Trail Opening at Mohican State Forest

Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.