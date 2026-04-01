Ohio Department of Natural Resources hosts events for America 250

ODNR
From Lake Erie, to its 76 state parks, to its miles of biking and hiking trails, Ohio has no shortage of beautiful outdoor spaces to explore and appreciate. In celebration of America 250, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has planned more than 50 events across the state to highlight the rich history of its public land.
Although America250-Ohio’s monthly theme “Ohio Outdoors: Exploring Ohio’s Natural Resources” is in June, ODNR is hosting events throughout the year, having held ODNR winter hikes in January and February as well as a scavenger hunt in early March, with much more to come for the rest of the year.
Events are subject to change. See ODNR’s website for more details.
April
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Floating Through History with the Goodyear Blimp at Wingfoot State Park
April 4, 18, 25, 10-11 a.m.
Located just outside of Akron, Wingfoot Lake State Park was formerly owned by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company before becoming a state park in 2009. Visitors can explore the park on a .75-mile, naturalist-guided, beginner-friendly hike while learning about Goodyear’s key role in the growth and industrialization of both Akron and the U.S.
Legacy Tree Celebration at Johnson Woods
April 14, 10 a.m.-noon
Some of Ohio’s oldest trees are older than the country itself. ODNR’s Legacy Tree Celebrations allow attendees to learn more about the importance of trees in American history while honoring trees older than 250 years old and learning about the land they call home. Legacy Tree Celebrations will also take place in June and September.
ODNR
Lighthouses at Lake Erie
April 25, noon-4 p.m.
Ohio’s shoreline is home to more than a dozen lighthouses, one of the most famous being Marblehead Lighthouse. Attendees can tour this historical lighthouse and meet representatives from neighboring lighthouses. They can additionally visit the nearby Lifesaving Station Museum.
More April events
- April 4 – Hebron State, Senecaville State and Castalia State Fish Hatchery Open Houses, 10 a.m-2 p.m.
- April 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Kincaid State Fish Hatchery Open House
- April 18, 1-4 p.m. – Cemetery Tour at Salt Fork State Park
- April 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – London State Fish Hatchery Open House
- April 25, 10:30-11 a.m. – Ohio Buckeye Planting - Pymatuning
- April 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Run for the Trees: Happy Little 5K - Pymatuning
May
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Girl Scouts of the USA
Girl Scout Tree Promise at Deer Creek Wildlife Area
May 2, 9 a.m.-noon
In 2021, the Girls Scouts of the USA launched “Girl Scout Tree Promise,” an initiative aiming to plant five million trees in five years. Since 2023, ODNR has partnered with Girl Scouts to plant 250,000 trees by 2026. This event marks the final planting of the 250,000 trees. It will demonstrate tree planting and allow Girls Scouts to unlock the Girl Scout Tree Promise Patch. Registration required.
Arts Around A.W. Marion State Park
May 9, noon-4 p.m.
In collaboration with ArtsaRound, a Circleville nonprofit supporting local artists, this celebration highlights the connection between art, nature and American history through outdoor art displays and family-friendly activities.
More May events
- May 2, noon-3 p.m. – Lock Fest at Lake White State Park
- May 8 (tentative), 6 a.m-6 p.m. – Bird Ohio Day at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area
- May 23 – Birdwatching at the Lake at Buck Creek State Park
- May 30, 7-8 p.m. – History of Tar Hollow State Park
June
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BioBlitz
ODNR
During June, ODNR is hosting several BioBlitz events, challenging participants to find and record different species of plants, insects and animals, in celebration of Ohio’s biodiversity.
- June 1-30 – Maumee Bay State Park: Race to 250
- June 1, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. – Lake Hope State Park (virtual with iNaturalist app)
- June 6-7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Indian Lake State Park BioBlitz Weekend
- June 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Van Buren State Park
- June 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Mining Reclamation Hike and BioBlitz at Jesse Owens State Park
- June 20, 1-4 p.m. – Naturalist-led BioBlitz Bonanza at Alum Creek State Park
Great Council State Park Heritage Celebration
June 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
This park honors both Native Americans and European settlers, featuring a 12,000-square-foot interpretive center modeled after a historic Shawnee longhouse, which includes historic displays, a gallery and theater space, a living stream and more. Attendees can participate in guided tours of the interpretive center, living history demonstrations, historical presentations and programs.
Ohio Geology Discovery Day at Horace R. Collins Laboratory at Alum Creek State Park
June 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This laboratory houses the Ohio Geological Sample Repository, containing thousands of geological samples collected from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. Visitors of all ages can learn about the state’s rocks, minerals, fossils and more at this free event. Another Geology Discovery Day will take place in November.
More June events
- June 6, 9 a.m.-noon – Furnace to Forest Hike at Lake Hope State Park
- June 6, 9:30 a.m.-noon – Three Trails of America Hike: Miami-Erie, Buckeye, North Country Trail at Lake Loramie State Park
- June 12 – Cranberry Bog Biennial Open House
- June 13, 10 a.m.-noon – Growing up Miamian at Lake Loramie State Park
- June 13, 1-2 p.m. – Freedom in Nature: Wildlife and Heritage Walk at Alum Creek State Park
- June 14 – Kayak Cruisin’ at Madison Lake State Park
- June 18, 10 a.m.-noon – Legacy Tree Celebration at Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum
- June 20, 8 a.m.-noon – Kid’s Fishing Derby at Lake Loramie State Park
- June 20, noon-6 p.m. – Appalachian Music Festival at Pike Lake State Park
- June 20, 9-10:30 p.m. – Movie at the Beach at Indian Lake State Park
Fourth of July Festivities
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Indian Lake Chamber
Where better to commemorate Independence Day than in the great outdoors? ODNR is hosting several events during July, including an orchestral performance at Marblehead Lighthouse, fireworks and picnics at Indian Lake, as well as opportunities for reading and learning with a Dillon State Park naturalist.
- July 3, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. – Fourth of July Celebration at Lake Loramie State Park
- July 4, 6-8 p.m. – A Patriotic Fourth at Marblehead Lighthouse State Park
- July 4, 10-11 p.m. – Fourth of July Fireworks at Indian Lake State Park
- July 9, 7-8:30 p.m. – Maples and Manuscripts at Octagon Earthworks/Newark
- July 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Learning Adventures: Based on the Book at Dillon State Park
- July 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. – Food Truck Picnic at Indian Lake State Park
- July 12 – Deer Creek Beach Bash
August
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NASA
Meteor Shower Campout at Caesar Creek State Park
Aug. 8, 4-11:45 p.m.
Attendees can get a chance to see the annual Perseid Meteor Shower on the beach while also enjoying family activities and live entertainment.
More August events
- Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – A Walk Through History at Independence Dam
September
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Historical Firearms Demonstration and Education Open House at Spring Valley Shooting Range
Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
See what life was like in America and Ohio 250 years ago with presentations including trapping, Dutch oven cooking and more, as well as displays of firearms from the 1700s and 1800s.
More September events
ODNR
- Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-noon – Legacy Tree Celebration at Goll Woods State Nature Preserve
- Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Pickleball Tournament at Indian Lake State Park
- Sept. 18-20 – Harvest Festival at Lake Loramie State Park
- Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Celebrating Over 180 Years of Muskingum River
- Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m. – Movie Night at Shawnee State Park - A Force for Nature: Lucy Braun
- Sept. 20, 2-4 p.m. – Grand Opening: Dr. E. Lucy Braun Lookout Trail at Shawnee State Park
October
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Celestial Stories of the Underground Railroad at Caesar Creek State Park
Oct. 2, 6-11 p.m.
Learn about the role of the night sky in guiding enslaved people to freedom. This event includes a cemetery sunset driving tour, followed by a half mile night hike, stargazing and storytelling.
AppalachianHistory.net
Grandma Gatewood Fall Colors Hike at Hocking Hills State Park
Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Emma Gatewood, also known as Grandma Gatewood, was an American ultra-light hiking pioneer and the first woman to hike the entire Appalachian Trail alone, doing so at 67. Inspired by her life’s challenges, this guided 6-mile hike features uphill climbs and sandstone steps as hikers traverse the section from Old Man’s Cave to Cedar Falls.
More October events
- Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Native Edible Plants Hike at Indian Lake State Park
- Oct. 10, 6-9:30 p.m. – Ohio Goes to the Movies; Hollywood Returns to Malabar Farm State Park
- Oct. 24-25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Annual Fall Foliage Tour at Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve
November
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Ohio Resource Center
Trail of Heroes Dedication at Cowan Lake State Park
Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This event will dedicate the Trail of Heroes, located just across the road from the Nature Center, to veterans and first responders from Clinton County. Attendees can also read the stories of local heroes as they walk the trail.
More November events
- Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Ohio Geology Discovery Day at Horace R. Collins Laboratory at Alum Creek State Park
- TBA – Letters Home Trail Opening at Mohican State Forest
Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.