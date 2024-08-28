No. 2 ranked Ohio State Begins the Road to Glory

The Ohio State University football returns to Columbus this Saturday afternoon as the Buckeyes face a fellow Ohio school -- the University of Akron. The Buckeyes look to stretch their record against Akron to 5-0 as they head into the game 50.5-point favorites, the largest spread amongst all matchups in Week 1.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Buckeye Huddle The Buckeyes

While the upcoming matchup likely will not be a nail-biter, is the season opener still offers much to look forward to. With a handful of new stars joining the squad, many Buckeyes returning to the team and head coach Ryan Day looking for redemption after an unsavory ending to last season, here’s what to look forward to for Akron vs. Ohio State and beyond.

New faces in new places

After just one season as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal, landing at Syracuse University. This left a hole at the position, until Kansas State’s star Will Howard was chosen.

Last season, Howard led the Wildcats to an 8-4 season, eventually sealing a bowl game win to end his tenure at the University. Howard holds the Kansas State record for most all-time touchdown passes thrown at 48. Howard isn’t the only offensive star freshly wearing scarlet and grey, as running back powerhouse Quinshon Judkins joins the backfield.

Spending his first two seasons down at the University of Mississippi, Judkins lit up the ground game. In 24 regular season outings, Judkins rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns. These astonishing numbers solidify the Buckeye’s backfield as one of the best in the league.

Returning for revenge

It appears last season left a bad taste in many of the veteran players mouths, as numerous starters from last season decided to return for another year to fight for a National Championship. A total of eight starters on the defense and six on the offense came back to the Buckeyes for another year.

A notable player returning, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, leads the wide receiver room after Marvin Harrison Jr.’s departure to the NFL. Other returners include senior running back TreVeyon Henderson, defensive end duo Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, cornerback Denzel Burke.

Ryan Day’s pivotal season starts here

For many, Ohio State vs. Michigan is what makes or breaks a season – and a coach. Considering Ryan Day’s record is a grisly 1-3 against the bitter rival, the pressure is on to turn the tides this year.

After the third straight loss to Michigan last season, the once National Championship contender played the University of Missouri, ending the season with a 14-3 loss. Day holds an impressive 56-8 record with the program, but if he is not able to conquer Michigan and pull off a deep National Championship run, some feel his seat as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes may begin to heat up.

The Buckeyes will begin their journey to the NCAAF playoffs when they square off against the Akron Zips. To catch the season opener, tune in at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, or stream it on Fubo or Paramount +.

Wil Steigerwald is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.