Night of Chocolate 2025

Expand Cancer Support

Cancer Support Community Central Ohio's annual Night of Chocolate, returns on Friday, September 26, from 6-9 p.m. at Hollywood Casino Columbus. The event is the organization’s signature fundraiser, raising thousands each year to put toward serving those affected by cancer at any stage, along with families and caregivers.

The night will be nothing short of “Wickedly Elegant,” as per this year’s theme. Attendees will feast upon an elegant meal made by the casino’s talented chefs, followed by delicious hors d’oeuvres. Be sure to leave room for dessert, as the Night of Chocolate will not disappoint. Decadent chocolates and confections, complemented by specialty cocktails, will have you dancing through the night.

This popular event saw 500 attendees last year, filling the venue. Attendees can support the cause by bidding in an exciting live auction that includes unique items and exclusive experience packages.

Expand Cancer Support

Moving stories of inspiration and resilience will be shared by those affected by cancer to emphasize the importance of the cause. The Central Ohio Cancer Support Community works to uplift those impacted by cancer by promoting community through programs and services, all at no cost to participants. Programs include support groups, social activities and exercise classes.

The Central Ohio Cancer Support Community’s commitment to no-cost services for those affected by cancer is made possible by donations and fundraising events such as the Night of Chocolate.

The 2025 Night of Chocolate is bound to defy gravity with its vibrant meal and powerful cause.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.